"This isn’t a week to get paid": Luke Donald pushes back on Europe following US Ryder Cup payout

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has spoken up about his team not receiving any payment for their appearance in the upcoming tournament. He expressed pride in their decision to reject the money, saying they are more focused on playing than getting paid.

Ad

Last year, the PGA of America announced that American players would receive compensation of $500,000 each to compete in the tournament. Out of the total pay, $300,000 would be donated to a charity of their choice and the rest would serve as a stipend for logistics and other expenses.

While American players would get paid, the Europeans would not. During an interview with Sky Sports, Luke Donald revealed that his players rejected the possibility of getting paid for their appearance in the tournament.

Ad

Trending

“This [payment] came up and I wanted to get ahead of it and talk to the 12 guys in Rome when it looked like the US were going to do something different with payments. Every one of them was just like 'we don't want to get paid - this isn't a week to get paid'. We have such a strong purpose in this team and what we play for,” he said.

Ad

The European Ryder Cup captain said that for his players, the experience of competing in the biennial tournament is much more valuable than putting money in their pockets. Like a happy father, he acknowledged that he was “very proud” of his players for their decision. He also said that the legendary Samuel Ryder, pioneer of the biennieal tournament, would’ve been proud of them too.

The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to kick off on Friday, September 26, at Bethpage Black Course. The tournament features two 12-man teams competing in a total of 28 matches over a three-day period.

Ad

Keegan Bradley defends decision to pay American Ryder Cup players

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is defending his team, just like Luke Donald is defending his. Bradley recently spoke about the American players receiving compensation for their appearance in the tournament, arguing that the money would be put to good use.

During a press conference, Keegan Bradley was asked if he was worried that the Europeans’ decision to reject the money would create the perception that the tournament meant more to them, and he said,

Ad

“Well, I’m not concerned about what Europe does or what they think. I’m concerned about what my team is doing,” Bradley said. “We did the best we could, and I think a lot of good is going to come from this. I think the players are going to do a lot of good with this money, and I think it’s great.”

Bradley previously revealed that he intends to donate the entirety of his $500,000 bonus to a charity of his choice. However, he didn’t reveal if there was any other player on the US team who would do the same, saying that it’s a “personal decision” for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More