"This isn’t a week to get paid": Luke Donald pushes back on Europe following US Ryder Cup payout

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has spoken up about his team not receiving any payment for their appearance in the upcoming tournament. He expressed pride in their decision to reject the money, saying they are more focused on playing than getting paid.
Last year, the PGA of America announced that American players would receive compensation of $500,000 each to compete in the tournament. Out of the total pay, $300,000 would be donated to a charity of their choice and the rest would serve as a stipend for logistics and other expenses.
While American players would get paid, the Europeans would not. During an interview with Sky Sports, Luke Donald revealed that his players rejected the possibility of getting paid for their appearance in the tournament.
“This [payment] came up and I wanted to get ahead of it and talk to the 12 guys in Rome when it looked like the US were going to do something different with payments. Every one of them was just like 'we don't want to get paid - this isn't a week to get paid'. We have such a strong purpose in this team and what we play for,” he said.
The European Ryder Cup captain said that for his players, the experience of competing in the biennial tournament is much more valuable than putting money in their pockets. Like a happy father, he acknowledged that he was “very proud” of his players for their decision. He also said that the legendary Samuel Ryder, pioneer of the biennieal tournament, would’ve been proud of them too.
The 2025 Ryder Cup is set to kick off on Friday, September 26, at Bethpage Black Course. The tournament features two 12-man teams competing in a total of 28 matches over a three-day period.
Keegan Bradley defends decision to pay American Ryder Cup players
US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is defending his team, just like Luke Donald is defending his. Bradley recently spoke about the American players receiving compensation for their appearance in the tournament, arguing that the money would be put to good use.
During a press conference, Keegan Bradley was asked if he was worried that the Europeans’ decision to reject the money would create the perception that the tournament meant more to them, and he said,
“Well, I’m not concerned about what Europe does or what they think. I’m concerned about what my team is doing,” Bradley said. “We did the best we could, and I think a lot of good is going to come from this. I think the players are going to do a lot of good with this money, and I think it’s great.”
Bradley previously revealed that he intends to donate the entirety of his $500,000 bonus to a charity of his choice. However, he didn’t reveal if there was any other player on the US team who would do the same, saying that it’s a “personal decision” for them.