Amanda Balionis rises early to watch Keegan Bradley ahead of the Ryder Cup

The 2025 Ryder Cup is right around the corner, and Keegan Bradley will lead Team USA as captain. Bradley has made a lot of headlines this season because of his Ryder Cup duties. The golfer recently spoke with the CBS reporter Amanda Balionis about the forthcoming match versus Team Europe at the Bethpage Black Golf Club.
Amanda Balionis is currently covering the NFL season for CBS. She has been an on-field reporter and was even present at M&T Bank Stadium to cover the Week 2 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. Interestingly, in the midst of her NFL projects, Balionis recently revealed that she had a remarkable conversation with Keegan Bradley.
The CBS reporter posted about this conversation on her Instagram account, stating it was a crossover between the NFL and golf. Balionis also mentioned in the IG story that she had to wake up early for the interview, which took place via video call. The Story also included a clock, which indicated that the time of the interview was 7:30 a.m.
The caption in her Instagram story read,
"Up early for some Ryder Cup/NFL crossover talk @nfloncbs"
Talking more about Balionis' Instagram story, here's a look at it:
Keegan Bradley's entire 2025 season has been a huge success. He was even once highly rumored to be a playing captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup, and he even won the 2025 Travellers Championship, fuelling the rumored flams. But circumstances changed, and he chose not to participate in the event but instead to lead. During the Ryder Cup Media Conference, the golfer even discussed his 2025 season and how big it was for him.
Keegan Bradley claims 2025 will be an "incredible" year for him
As the captain of Team USA, Keegan Bradley was recently present at the Ryder Cup Media Conference. He talked about a lot of things, including the 12 golfers who qualified/were chosen by him to join the team. Aside from talking about the team, Bradley also mentioned how wonderful his year was. He was chosen as captain, and he received tremendous fan support.
The 39-year-old golfer explained (quoted by ASAP Sports),
"It's been the most incredible year of my life, honestly. My favorite year as a professional. We went through so much in this past year, but the thing that I cherish the most is the support that I got from the fans and the people at golf tournaments, at gas stations, at restaurants, cheering me on. For whatever reason, I never thought of that when I was named captain, and that was the biggest surprise and something that I'll remember the rest of my life."
Bradley's Team USA consists of these 12 golfers:
- Scottie Scheffler
- J.J. Spaun
- Xander Schauffele
- Russell Henley
- Harris English
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Justin Thomas
- Collin Morikawa
- Ben Griffin
- Cameron Young
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns