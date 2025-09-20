"Glad she likes the golf bag," - Luke Donald reacts to Statue of Liberty getting Ryder Cup ready

In less than seven days, some of the best golfers in the world will tee off at Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Ahead of the tournament, Luke Donald, captain of the European team, shared a post on Instagram referencing the prestigious biennial tournament.The Ryder Cup shared an AI-generated video on Instagram depicting the Statue of Liberty carrying a giant Ryder Cup-themed golf bag. Lady Liberty had also traded the iconic torch for a giant trophy.The post’s caption read:“Lady Liberty is Bethpage ready 🗽” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDonald reposted the video on his Instagram story. He also left a comment under the post that read:“Glad she likes the golf bag we gave her! 💙💛”Donald’s Comment On Instagram _ Source: Instagram/@therydercupDuring the event's media conference on September 1, Luke Donald spoke about leading the European team to play in New York City. He acknowledged that while he expects New Yorkers to cheer for their home team, the European team would be “ready for the noise.”The European Ryder Cup team comprises top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tyrrell Hatton, who all made it on automatic qualification. Donald selected Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, and Shane Lowry, among others, to join the team using his captain’s picks.On the other hand, Keegan Bradley will captain the opposing team, which also boasts a talent-packed roster of players. Some of the golfers representing the US include Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Ben Griffin, and Justin Thomas.“It was really really special,” - Luke Donald looks back on Team Europe’s victory in the 2023 Ryder CupTwo years ago, Team Europe, captained by Luke Donald, defeated the US in the 44th Ryder Cup, which was held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. The former team beat the latter at 16.5 - 11.5.Ahead of this year’s showdown, Donald was asked to share his favorite golfing memory, and he pointed to the sensational victory.“Standing on the 18th green of Marco Simone two years ago in Rome as the winning Ryder Cup captain. Just [an] incredible moment, something that I always dreamed about, and yeah, just the emotions got to me. It was really really special,” Donald said.Image taken from Donald’s Instagram Page _ Source: Instagram/@lukedonaldIn 2023, Henrik Stenson was initially supposed to captain the European team. However, he was removed from the position after he joined LIV Golf, the breakaway league, and Donald served as his replacement.2023 marked Luke Donald’s first time representing Europe as a captain; however, he has played in the tournament several times in the past. He first competed as a team member in the 2004, helping Europe defeat the US. He also played in the tournament in 2006, 2010, and 2012.