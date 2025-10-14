Sergio Garcia’s Ryder Cup hopes take another hit as he’s set to lose DP World Tour membership

Sergio Garcia’s hopes of returning to the Ryder Cup have taken another major blow as the Spaniard is set to lose his DP World Tour membership. Garcia missed out on competing in the biennial event at Bethpage Black after he was omitted from Luke Donald's captain’s picks.

Ad

Garcia has played just two regular DP World Tour events this season. He teed off at the BMW International Open in July and last week’s Spanish Open, where he finished T39. With no plans to compete again on the European circuit this year, he will fall short of the minimum requirement of four non-major events needed to retain his DP World Tour membership.

Notablt, the 45-year-old golfer was expected to play the Irish Open in September. However, he withdrew from the tournament after being left off Luke Donald’s Ryder Cup team.

Ad

Trending

Sergio Garcia had initially resigned his DP World Tour status in May 2023 after joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. However, he reactivated his membership last year in an effort to keep his Ryder Cup eligibility intact.

Now, he finds himself on the brink of losing that status once again and with it, his eligibility for the 2027 Ryder Cup. Without membership, Garcia cannot qualify or be considered for selection, meaning he would either need to rejoin the Tour yet again or accept missing a third straight Ryder Cup.

Ad

Sergio Garcia had pinned hopes on making a comeback after finishing third in LIV Golf's season standings. Unfortunately, a dip in his performance ended any chance of securing a captain’s pick for the showdown at Bethpage Black.

Unless Garcia reverses course and rejoins the DP World Tour again, one of Europe’s most successful Ryder Cup veterans may find the door closing on his chances of being part of the 12-man team at Adare Manor in 2027.

Ad

“Mentally it was tough” - When Sergio Garcia withdrew from the Irish Open after Ryder Cup snub

Sergio Garcia pulled out of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open held at the K Club. Following his decision, he admitted that missing out on a Ryder Cup spot hit him harder than expected.

Garcia had hoped to earn one of Luke Donald’s captain’s picks for Team Europe, but a call from Donald ended those plans. He recalled the conversation, saying,

Ad

“The call with Luke was fine but not the call I wanted, obviously… I was so looking forward to being a part of that team, and so I felt like mentally, you know, mentally it was kind of tough.”

The 45-year-old explained that he didn’t want to compete in the Irish Open without being fully present. As such, he decided to step away briefly to “recharge the batteries,” spend time with his family, and focus on things outside golf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More