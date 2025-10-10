Sergio Garcia shares honest opinion about the progress of the 2025 Spanish Open

Sergio Garcia is currently competing in this year's Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. In a recent interaction with the media, the LIV golfer has revealed his thoughts regarding the DP World Tour event.

Garcia, 45, was recently asked by a reporter about his impression of the progress of the Spanish Open. Despite his irregular presence at the event, the Spaniard pro golfer was asked about the changes in the Open de España so far. Sergio Garcia admitted that he has not been able to attend the golf tournament, but he watched it on television.

The golfer also replied that the Open de España has improved a lot since its early days. Apart from that, Garcia thanked all the fans and the audience who came to attend the DP World Tour event at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Sergio Garcia said:

"Really good. It's grown so much, of course, I'd seen it on TV I haven't been here, but I've seen it on TV a few times. It's really amazing to see all the fans, all the people that come, the kids to support us, to enjoy themselves, we have to try and entertain them as much as possible..."

The golfer also reposted the clip of his interview session on his Instagram story. Take a look:

Screenshot from Garcia's story / Source: @thesergiogarcia on Instagram

Sergio Garcia has showcased a decent performance at the 2025 Open de España so far. On Thursday, the Spaniard carded a first-round score of even par 71. Garcia secured two birdies and an eagle during the first round of this DP World Tour event. However, his scorecard remained compromised with four bogeys over the first 18 holes of play.

During the second day, Sergio Garcia started the round with a bogey on hole 3, followed by an eagle on hole 4. He scored two more birdies over the remaining holes of the front nine. Over the back nine, Garcia carded another birdie. Despite his efforts, the golfer ended round 2 with 1 under par 70 following a bogey and a double bogey over the back nine.

Sergio Garcia makes a bold claim about his form at the 2025 Open de España

On Friday, Garcia secured the ticket to the weekend with his 70 (-2). Still, the professional golfer did not seem satisfied with his game. During the post-round media interactions, the Castellón native admitted that he lacked confidence.

In his statement, Sergio Garcia also claimed that his shots in the Open de España did not feel like they came from a professional. The golfer said (via El Español):

"I haven't played well. I've hit some really bad shots. They don't feel like professional shots. That's how it is. You have to keep working."

"I'm downcast because I'm training, playing fantastically, hitting the ball really well, with a lot of confidence, and then I get to the tournament and there are several moments where I don't know what I'm doing. That doesn't satisfy me," he added.

It's worth noting that Garcia has been a past winner of the Spanish Open. Back in 2002, the golfer secured a four-stroke victory over Emanuele Canonica.

