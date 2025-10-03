Golf insider takes a creative jibe at Keegan Bradley's strategy after USA's Ryder Cup loss on home soil

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee took a hilarious jibe at US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley's strategy after their loss at the biennial tournament. Playing on home soil, the US team was considered to be the favorite to win.

They had an impressive record before this year's edition, playing in the event on home soil. However, last week at the Bethapge Black course, the team struggled from the beginning of the tournament and lost to the European side.

On Thursday, a golf fan named Scott Schumacher shared a post on his X account in which he asked a question about the US team strategy from Brandel Chamblee. The fan wrote:

"@chambleebrandel Does the home Ryder Cup team set the format order for team matches? In other words, did the U.S. decide to play foursomes each morning?"

The golf analyst reacted to his post. He wrote:

"Yes, that’s correct. When they get the chance to play on home soil again, the captain for the US Ryder Cup team should start with singles."

Before the Ryder Cup, there had been talks about whether Keegan Bradley would be the playing captain in the event. However, he finally selected Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Sam Burns, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa as the captain’s picks.

Under Bradley’s leadership, the US team lost three of their day foursome matches and then two more in the fourball. They trailed by three points after the first day's matches, and after Saturday's fourball and foursome matches, the European team took a seven-point lead.

The USA added 8.5 points to their score on Sunday and settled with a total of 13. However, Team Europe won by two points.

Keegan Bradley opens up about his team's performance at Ryder Cup 2025

It was a tough start for the team, but despite finding some relief on Sunday, the US team struggled to win the tournament. In the post-round press conference on Sunday, US team captain Keegan Bradley opened up about his team's final day outing. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"The Europeans won one match today. You think about the odds of something like that happening, just on a coin flip would be incredible. But when you go out in sports and you're battling your butt off to win, it just shows you just how proud these guys are and how much they want this and how much this means to them.

"And to watch them go out all week and hold their heads high and then go out there today and do what they did is close to a miracle."

It was Keegan Bradley’s third appearance at the Ryder Cup. He played the tournament in 2012 and 2014, but unfortunately, the US team lost on both occasions. His stint as the captain in 2025 was no different.

