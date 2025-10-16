  • home icon
Tommy Fleetwood shares visual of New Delhi as he lands for DP World Tour’s India Championship

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 16, 2025 02:00 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round - Source: Imagn
Tommy Fleetwood - Image Source: Imagn

Tommy Fleetwood has touched down in New Delhi for the inaugural DP World Tour’s India Championship. Ahead of the tournament, he shared a picture of a beautiful view of the city on Instagram.

Fleetwood captured a warm setting sun over the capital of India. The picture also showed a vast expanse of greenery that stretched into the distance, with a line of buildings bordering the horizon of the National Capital Territory.

Image taken from Tommy Fleetwood&rsquo;s Instagram story _ Image source: Instagram/@officialtommyfleetwood
A few hours before sharing the picture of the sunset, the one-time PGA Tour winner gave fans a peek into his practice round at Delhi Golf Club. He was captured taking a swing on the course and working on his putting techniques. He wrote in the caption:

“See you at work!! 🇮🇳”
Tommy Fleetwood’s appearance in the 2025 India Championship marks his ninth DP World Tour start of the year for single-player tournaments. He last competed in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he finished in a tie for 21st.

Fleetwood finished nine strokes behind Robert MacIntyre, who clinched the title to claim his fourth DP World Tour win. Following the conclusion of the tournament, the former sent a congratulatory message to the latter that read:

“Congrats to Scotland’s finest @robertmacintyre on a legendary win after your early night last Sunday night! Another amazing week in St Andrews. Thank you @dunhilllinks @cutmaker for making it all happen and of course to the man @ophipps7, I couldn’t do it without you partner.”
Image taken from Fleetwood&rsquo;s Instagram feed _ Image source: Instagram/@officialtommyfleetwood
This season was remarkable for Tommy Fleetwood as he finally claimed his maiden PGA Tour title after years of trying. He won the Tour Championship in August after beating Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley with a three-stroke victory. He was also part of the 12-man team that led Europe to victory in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

“Dreams are made of occasions like this” - Tommy Fleetwood pens heartfelt message following Ryder Cup victory

After Team Europe defeated Team USA in the 45th Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram looking back at the iconic performance his team put up at Bethpage Black. In the first slide, he was captured sharing a moment with captain Luke Donald, and in the second slide, he exchanged a hug with Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy. He wrote in the caption:

“Dreams are made of occasions like this. Times when you stand shoulder to shoulder like a true team and win together.”
Image taken from Fleetwood&rsquo;s Instagram feed _ Image source: Instagram/@officialtommyfleetwood
Tommy Fleetwood applauded Donald for leading the team to victory just like he did in Rome two years ago. He gave all the credit to the captain, saying that the players were only the “pieces on the chessboard”

