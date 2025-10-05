Robert MacIntyre reveals winning which tournament would top his historic victory at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

On Sunday, Robert MacIntyre beat Tyrrell Hatton fair and square to clinch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. This victory by MacIntyre was historic because the 29-year-old golfer became the first Scot since Colin Montgomerie (2005) to win this tournament.After the victory, Robert MacIntyre also interacted with the media and answered several questions about his performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. One reporter told MacIntyre that he had already touched on how special it was to win at the Home of Golf, and further questioned him about whether he thought about great golfers like Seve Ballesteros.While Robert MacIntyre provided a detailed answer to this question, he also revealed which tournament he thought would be better than the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;It's a different one obviously with everyone being at different golf courses. You'd normally be in the final group. It was different. I had a job to do and bogeyed 17 and missed that putt on 18. But I kind of thought it was good enough and it was just a matter of waiting, waiting and seeing. But look, to win anywhere in the world is special, but for a Scotsman, I won The Scottish Open. To win the Dunhill at the Home of Golf, there's no other place you want to win golf tournaments, and the only one that potentially would top this would be an Open Championship at St Andrews.&quot;Robert MacIntyre's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win has been celebrated by fans on social media. Even Tyrrell Hatton, who finished second in this competition, sent MacIntyre a message via X (formerly Twitter). Hatton congratulated MacIntyre and told him he was doing Scotland proud.How much did Robert MacIntyre earn for winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025?Robert MacIntyre went back home with a bag full of money, along with a beautiful trophy, after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. While the tournament had a purse of $5,000,000, MacIntyre earned $816,000, which happens to be the largest share. Here is a detailed look at the payout:1 Robert MacIntyre: $816,0002 Tyrrell Hatton: $528,000T3 Richard Sterne: $271,200T3 John Parry: $271,200T5 Ángel Ayora: $139,840T5 Mikael Lindberg: $139,840T5 Jacob Skov Olesen: $139,840T5 Kristoffer Reitan: $139,840T5 Scott Jamieson: $139,840T5 Jordan Smith: $139,840T11 Louis Oosthuizen: $80,400T11 Benjamin Hébert: $80,400T11 Grant Forrest: $80,400T11 Joakim Lagergren: $80,400T15 Tapio Pulkkanen: $63,920T15 Todd Clements: $63,920T15 Brooks Koepka: $63,920T15 Richard Mansell: $63,920T15 Tom McKibbin: $63,920T15 Freddy Schott: $63,920T21 Zander Lombard: $45,952T21 Nicolai von Dellingshausen: $45,952T21 Jorge Campillo: $45,952T21 Matt Fitzpatrick: $45,952T21 Wenyi Ding: $45,952T21 Herman Loubser: $45,952T21 Tom Vaillant: $45,952T21 Eddie Pepperell: $45,952T21 Tommy Fleetwood: $45,952T21 Matthias Schwab: $45,952T21 Alejandro Del Rey: $45,952T32 Marcus Kinhult: $38,400T32 Calum Hill: $38,400T32 Matthew Jordan: $38,400T32 Conor Purcell: $38,400T32 Caleb Surratt: $38,400T32 Jack Senior: $38,400T32 Patrick Reed: $38,400T32 Kerry Mountcastle: $38,400T40 Rafa Cabrera Bello: $31,440T40 Troy Merritt: $31,440T40 Bubba Watson: $31,440T40 Daniel Young: $31,440T40 Kazuma Kobori: $31,440T40 Darius van Driel: $31,440T40 Andrea Pavan: $31,440T40 Matt Jones: $31,440T40 Marcus Armitage: $31,440T40 Jonathan Broomhead: $31,440T50 Brandon Robinson Thompson: $25,056T50 David Puig: $25,056T50 Ross Fisher: $25,056T50 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $25,056T50 Ricardo Gouveia: $25,056T50 Ian Snyman: $25,056T50 Joost Luiten: $25,056T50 Ryan Brehm: $25,056T50 Martin Kaymer: $25,056T50 Deon Germishuys: $25,056T50 Jayden Schaper: $25,056T61 Maximilian Kieffer: $15,744T61 Bernd Wiesberger: $15,744T61 Ewen Ferguson: $15,744T61 Shubhankar Sharma: $15,744T61 Yurav Premlall: $15,744T61 Li Haotong: $15,744T61 Wilco Nienaber: $15,744T61 Manuel Elvira: $15,744T61 Jannik de Bruyn: $15,744T61 Adrián Otaegui: $15,744