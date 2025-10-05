Robert MacIntyre reveals winning which tournament would top his historic victory at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

By Varun Anand Bhat
Modified Oct 05, 2025 22:12 GMT
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Robert MacIntyre after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 [Image via Getty]

On Sunday, Robert MacIntyre beat Tyrrell Hatton fair and square to clinch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. This victory by MacIntyre was historic because the 29-year-old golfer became the first Scot since Colin Montgomerie (2005) to win this tournament.

Ad

After the victory, Robert MacIntyre also interacted with the media and answered several questions about his performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. One reporter told MacIntyre that he had already touched on how special it was to win at the Home of Golf, and further questioned him about whether he thought about great golfers like Seve Ballesteros.

While Robert MacIntyre provided a detailed answer to this question, he also revealed which tournament he thought would be better than the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"It's a different one obviously with everyone being at different golf courses. You'd normally be in the final group. It was different. I had a job to do and bogeyed 17 and missed that putt on 18. But I kind of thought it was good enough and it was just a matter of waiting, waiting and seeing. But look, to win anywhere in the world is special, but for a Scotsman, I won The Scottish Open. To win the Dunhill at the Home of Golf, there's no other place you want to win golf tournaments, and the only one that potentially would top this would be an Open Championship at St Andrews."
Ad
Ad

Robert MacIntyre's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship win has been celebrated by fans on social media. Even Tyrrell Hatton, who finished second in this competition, sent MacIntyre a message via X (formerly Twitter). Hatton congratulated MacIntyre and told him he was doing Scotland proud.

How much did Robert MacIntyre earn for winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025?

Robert MacIntyre went back home with a bag full of money, along with a beautiful trophy, after winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. While the tournament had a purse of $5,000,000, MacIntyre earned $816,000, which happens to be the largest share. Here is a detailed look at the payout:

  • 1 Robert MacIntyre: $816,000
  • 2 Tyrrell Hatton: $528,000
  • T3 Richard Sterne: $271,200
  • T3 John Parry: $271,200
  • T5 Ángel Ayora: $139,840
  • T5 Mikael Lindberg: $139,840
  • T5 Jacob Skov Olesen: $139,840
  • T5 Kristoffer Reitan: $139,840
  • T5 Scott Jamieson: $139,840
  • T5 Jordan Smith: $139,840
  • T11 Louis Oosthuizen: $80,400
  • T11 Benjamin Hébert: $80,400
  • T11 Grant Forrest: $80,400
  • T11 Joakim Lagergren: $80,400
  • T15 Tapio Pulkkanen: $63,920
  • T15 Todd Clements: $63,920
  • T15 Brooks Koepka: $63,920
  • T15 Richard Mansell: $63,920
  • T15 Tom McKibbin: $63,920
  • T15 Freddy Schott: $63,920
  • T21 Zander Lombard: $45,952
  • T21 Nicolai von Dellingshausen: $45,952
  • T21 Jorge Campillo: $45,952
  • T21 Matt Fitzpatrick: $45,952
  • T21 Wenyi Ding: $45,952
  • T21 Herman Loubser: $45,952
  • T21 Tom Vaillant: $45,952
  • T21 Eddie Pepperell: $45,952
  • T21 Tommy Fleetwood: $45,952
  • T21 Matthias Schwab: $45,952
  • T21 Alejandro Del Rey: $45,952
  • T32 Marcus Kinhult: $38,400
  • T32 Calum Hill: $38,400
  • T32 Matthew Jordan: $38,400
  • T32 Conor Purcell: $38,400
  • T32 Caleb Surratt: $38,400
  • T32 Jack Senior: $38,400
  • T32 Patrick Reed: $38,400
  • T32 Kerry Mountcastle: $38,400
  • T40 Rafa Cabrera Bello: $31,440
  • T40 Troy Merritt: $31,440
  • T40 Bubba Watson: $31,440
  • T40 Daniel Young: $31,440
  • T40 Kazuma Kobori: $31,440
  • T40 Darius van Driel: $31,440
  • T40 Andrea Pavan: $31,440
  • T40 Matt Jones: $31,440
  • T40 Marcus Armitage: $31,440
  • T40 Jonathan Broomhead: $31,440
  • T50 Brandon Robinson Thompson: $25,056
  • T50 David Puig: $25,056
  • T50 Ross Fisher: $25,056
  • T50 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: $25,056
  • T50 Ricardo Gouveia: $25,056
  • T50 Ian Snyman: $25,056
  • T50 Joost Luiten: $25,056
  • T50 Ryan Brehm: $25,056
  • T50 Martin Kaymer: $25,056
  • T50 Deon Germishuys: $25,056
  • T50 Jayden Schaper: $25,056
  • T61 Maximilian Kieffer: $15,744
  • T61 Bernd Wiesberger: $15,744
  • T61 Ewen Ferguson: $15,744
  • T61 Shubhankar Sharma: $15,744
  • T61 Yurav Premlall: $15,744
  • T61 Li Haotong: $15,744
  • T61 Wilco Nienaber: $15,744
  • T61 Manuel Elvira: $15,744
  • T61 Jannik de Bruyn: $15,744
  • T61 Adrián Otaegui: $15,744
About the author
Varun Anand Bhat

Varun Anand Bhat

Twitter icon

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Varun Anand Bhat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications