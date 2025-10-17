5 big names who made the cut at the DP World India Championship 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

The inaugural DP World India Championship is currently approaching its moving day. With a massive $4,000,000 prize pool and 5000 Race To Dubai points for the winner, golfers are giving their best at Delhi Golf Club.

The ongoing DP World Tour event, co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), recently witnessed a section of the pros failing to make the cut. As the second round of the event ended on Friday, October 17, some of the biggest global icons have already earned their ticket for the weekend.

#5. Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin is coming off a good 2025 so far. Before coming to India, the Georgia native picked up two wins on the PGA Tour, represented the USA in the Ryder Cup, and earned top-10s in the US Open and PGA Championship.

On the opening day of the DP World India Championship, Griffin scored 4-under par 68. Over the first eighteen holes, the golfer carded three bogeys, an impressive Eagle, five birdies, including three consecutive ones on holes 4, 5, and 6. On Day 2, Griffin scored two bogeys and six birdies, finishing round 2 4-under. He currently stands in the 7th spot of the leaderboard with 8-under.

#4. Viktor Hovland

Vikor Hovland is showing a strong form in the DP World India Championship. The Swedish pro recently earned his ticket for the weekend's rounds of this DP World Tour event.

Hovland opened with a 71 (-1) yesterday. On Day 2, the seven-time PGA Tour winner recorded a bogey-free round. Hovland carded two birdies over the front nine, accompanied by consistent pars on the remaining holes. The 2025 Valspar Championship winner carded three more birdies on the back nine. With a 36-hole total of 6-under, Hovland is T17 on the leaderboard.

#3. Shane Lowry

After the first round of the 2025 DP World India Championship ended, Shane Lowry was leading the field with 8-under par. Today, the Irish golfer played a flawless front nine, carding three birdies on par-4 third, par-4 fifth and par-5 eighth.

Over the back nine, the 2019 Open Championship carded consistent pars. Lowry carded a birdie on par-5 fourteenth and bogeyed only once while playing the par-5 eighteenth. After two rounds, Lowry made the cut with flying colours. With an 11-under par, he now stands in the second spot on the leaderboard.

#2. Tommy Fleetwood is leading the DP World India Championship

Tommy Fleetwood is playing in India weeks after his Ryder Cup stint at Bethpage, where he made waves with four points in five matches. After two rounds of the 2025 DP World India Championship, the seven-time European Tour winner has taken the top spot in the leaderboard.

On Friday, Fleetwood showcased a strong performance over the front and back nine at Delhi Golf Club. He secured three birdies over the first nine. While playing on the remaining nine, Fleetwood carded five birdies, including back-to-back two on par-3 seventeenth and par-5 eighteenth.

#1. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

The former World Number One recently expressed his excitement for playing in India for the first time. Rory McIlroy, even without his signature driver in his bag, fared pretty well in the 2025 DP World India Championship.

After two rounds of play, the 2025 Masters champ is sharing the 17th spot in the leaderboard with Hovland. On Friday, McIlroy showcased a strong performance. Despite opening the second round with a bogey, the Northern Irishman carded six bogeys to finish the round 3-under (69).

