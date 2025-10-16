"F**k me" - Viktor Hovland reacts as he travels the busy streets of New Delhi in a cycle rickshaw

With the DP World India Championship underway, Viktor Hovland has come to India for the first time in his life. Amidst competing in the tournament, the golfer found some time for a quick tour outside the golf course.

Today, Hovland was travelling through the streets of New Delhi along with his caddie, Shay Knight. The duo availed a rickshaw to roam around the area, and soon, their ride fell into the busy traffic of the Indian metro city. Viktor Hovland's driver did his best to occasionally slow down and swerve through the afternoon crowd.

However, a moment came when the rickshaw had a near miss with one of the pedestrians, who was crossing the road. Looking at all the traffic and crowd around, Viktor Hovland could not help but let out a profanity-filled reaction at it.

"F**k me!!!"

Take a look at the Instagram story shared by the golfer:

Screenshot from Hovland's Instagram story with his caddie / Source: @viktor_hovland on IG

Hovland was in a mood to travel today. Apart from sharing his mini vlog from the rickshaw ride, the Swedish pro went to visit the Red Fort. On his Instagram story, Viktor Hovland shared a short clip of the iconic boundary wall of the fort.

In another Instagram story, the DP World Tour pro shared a snap from the marketplace inside the Red Fort. Take a look at the stories shared by Hovland today:

A glimpse of India from Hovland's Instagram story / IG: @viktor_hovland

Viktor Hovland ended the first round of the DP World India Championship with a decent performance. He opened the front nine with a birdie on the par-5 first, followed by a par on the next hole. On the par-4 third, Hovland carded a bogey. He ended the front nine with another birdie on the par-3 seventh.

While playing the back nine, Hovland did not card any birdie or bogey. With consistent pars over the nine holes, the golfer finished round 1 with a total score of 1 under par 71. Hovland is currently tied for the 44th spot in the leaderboard.

When Viktor Hovland shared his honest take on India

In the press conference ahead of the DP World Tour event, Hovland shared his thoughts regarding his visit to India. The golfer revealed having a knack for Indian culture.

Viktor Hovland also explained that he loves to see pieces of history like ruins and temples. The golfer said (as quoted by the European Tour):

"I'm a very big fan of the Indian culture. I think it's just so vast and a lot of old history. I love seeing old ruins and temples, and yeah, I think it's really, really cool."

"Even though I don't know enough about it, I definitely pique my interest, and just being here and seeing a little glimpse of it is really interesting."

In another press release, Hovland admitted that he found a "cool feel" while looking at the old buildings and historical ruins around him. While speaking to the reporters, the golfer also revealed that it gave him a "little bit of a Mayakoba feel".

