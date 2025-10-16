Watch: Viktor Hovland ‘plays 4 holes in 40 seconds’ at Delhi ahead of the DPWT India Championship

Viktor Hovland is gearing up to compete in the DP World Tour’s inaugural India Championship at New Delhi. Ahead of the tournament, he headed to the course to practice his game and fine-tune his form.The DP World Tour posted a video of Hovland grinding it out at the Delhi Golf Club as he played four holes. The post’s caption read:“Four holes with Viktor in India 🎥 #DPWIC”Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn another post, the tour shared a video of Viktor Hovland hitting a drive on the course. He was dressed in navy blue shorts, a black shirt, and a blue cap, and he can be seen looking ahead at his ball as it took flight.Viktor Hovland via DP World Tour’s Instagram story _ source: Instagram/@dpworldtourThe 28-year-old golfer spoke to the press at Delhi Golf Club ahead of the tournament, saying that he was looking forward to exploring the entire course during the Pro-Am. He also said the course was “very nice,” adding that he loved seeing the old buildings and ruins which were “really cool.”Viktor Hovland has not played a single-player tournament on the DP World Tour since he teed off at the BMW PGA Championship in September. He performed great in the tournament and finished in a tie for fifth place after scoring 15-under 273 across 72 holes.The seven-time PGA Tour winner finished four strokes behind Alex Norren, who clinched the title with 19-under. His result from the Wentworth Club marked his best DP World Tour performance so far this year, besides his solo third at the US Open.“I felt really bad for Harris English” - Viktor Hovland speaks on the Ryder Cup injury situationViktor Hovland competed in the 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, helping Team Europe defeat Team USA 15 - 13. On the last day of the tournament, he sustained a neck injury that made him unable to play in the singles match.Following the Ryder Cup envelope rule, Harris English from Team USA did not compete in the singles session either, and both he and Hovland were awarded a half point each. During a press conference at Delhi Golf Club, Hovland touched on the incident and noted that he felt bad for being the reason English didn’t play in the singles session.“The whole situation was pretty upsetting, just the fact that I didn't get to play, and I felt really bad for Harris, who also didn't get to play a match, even though there was nothing wrong with him. He just didn't get to play, and he was upset about that, and I feel very bad for not being able to compete,” he said.Viktor Hovland made his Ryder Cup debut in 2021. He also competed in the event in 2023, when he helped Team Europe defeat Team USA 16.5 - 11.5 at Marco Simone Golf &amp; Country Club in Rome.