5 golfers to watch in the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2024 ft. Will Zalatoris

Patrick Cantlay carded 1-under 70 in the third round of the Genesis Invitational but was still able to hold his lead as he aggregated at 14-under after 54 holes. However, his lead narrowed from three to two strokes as Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris moved four spots up after shooting 65 on Saturday.

With only Sunday's play left, we are now just eighteen holes away from witnessing the new champion at the Genesis Invitational 2024. The top six players on the leaderboard have just a four-stroke difference, and anything can happen in the next 18 holes.

In this article, we will look at five players to keep an eye on in the final round of the Genesis Invitational.

5 golfers to watch at The Genesis Invitational on Sunday

1) Patrick Cantlay

Looking at the golfer's record at Riviera, Patrick Cantlay was expected to do well this week. However, he has exceeded expectations after dominating on all three days so far. He took the lead on Thursday after shooting 64, increased it to three shots after carding 65 the following day, and shot 70 to maintain the two-shot difference after 54 holes.

Cantlay hasn't won on the PGA Tour since the 2022 BMW Championship, but one good round might end the winning drought for him.

2) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele took his consecutive cut streak to 39 after making it to yet another weekend. At 12-under, he is currently two strokes behind his close friend Cantlay.

Similar to Cantlay, Schuaffle was also winless last season, and his last title was the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. Both are paired together for the Sunday round at Riviera, which is going to be an interesting storyline if one of them gets to the glory today's evening.

3) Will Zalatoris

Ahead of the Genesis Invitational, Will Zalatoris was among the sleeper picks to do well this week. He responded with scores of 66, 70, and 65 in the first three rounds to take joint second place with Schauffele.

Last month, Zalatoris made his return to the PGA Tour after suffering from a back injury last year. So far, he hasn't made a top-ten finish, but this week he has a real shot to win his second title on the tour.

4) Luke List

Luke List shot 3-under 68 in the third round and aggregated 11-under after three rounds. Despite hitting the third straight round in the 60s, he slipped two spots to solo fourth.

However, List is still just three strokes back, and a good finish can earn him his third PGA Tour win and his second in four months.

5) Eric Cole

Eric Cole is currently eight strokes back and has very low chances of winning this week, but he will be on the watchlist given the comeback he has made as the week progresses.

The 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year started with a 73 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational and was on the verge of losing. However, he did incredibly well to make it inside the cutline after carding 2-under 69 on Friday. The Saturday round was even better as he carded 6-under 65 to jump 27 spots to T15.

Another great round at the Riviera Country Club might assure a top-ten or even top-five finish for the 35-year-old American golfer.