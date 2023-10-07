5 notable mention who missed the cut at 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship

The second round of the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship witnessed Benn Griffin jump 10 spots in the leaderboard after a 9-under 63 on Friday, October 6. Harrison Endycott also jumped nine spots to the second position after firing a 7-under 65 to aggregate at 12-under, two strokes behind Griffin.

While players like Ludvig Aberg, Luke List, and Akshay Bhatia were successfully able to make the cut after 36 holes at the Country Club of Jackson, some big names were not lucky enough to make it to the weekend.

Here's a look at five names who failed to make the cut at the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship:

1) Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes was the reigning champion at Jackson, but this week didn't seem ideal for him to defend his title. Hughes carded a straight 2-under 72 in the first two rounds and ended up at 4-under, one short of the cutline of 5-under.

Hughes made five birdies in the second round but also ended up sinking three bogeys. Especially in the back nine, he pushed himself with four birdies, including one on the penultimate hole. However, a bogey on the 16th hole ended his hopes of making it into the weekend.

He needed a birdie on the final hole, but he settled with a par after narrowly missing a 44-hole putt. Prior to this week, the Canadian golfer had missed 11 cuts in 26 starts this PGA Tour season.

2) Sam Bennett

After shooting a 3-under 69 on Thursday, Sam Bennett carded a 1-under 71 on Friday to aggregate at 4-under after 36 holes. He sank three birdies and two bogeys on the second day at Jackson. This is Bennet's fourth missed cut of the rookie season.

3) Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman started really well with a 4-under 68 in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship. However, the second round didn't go as expected, as he shot 1-over 73 to aggregate at 3-under after two rounds of golf.

Hoffman struggled to make even one birdie in the second round and sank the par-3, 10th hole for a lone bogey of the day. This is his 16th missed cut of the 2022–23 season. He hasn't finished in the top 10 of any of the events in 2023.

4) Jason Dufner

Jason Dufner shot 71 and 70 in the first two rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship, only to miss the cut by two strokes. He sank three birdies and one bogey in Friday's round. He has now missed 17 cuts this season.

5) Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo started with an even-par 72 on Thursday at Jackson. Friday's round wasn't any better, as he posted 1-under 71 to bow out of the tournament early. He shot three birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

Ahead of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Grillo had missed seven cuts this season. He had made seven top-ten finishes, including a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished 29th in the FedEx Cup standings in the 2022–23 season.