5 players including Adrian Meronk who can earn a surprise spot in 2023 Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to be held between September 29 and October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club near Rome. While Luke Donald is the captain of the European Team, Zach Johnson will be captaining the rival US Team.

With the date approaching fast, the spots that need to be filled out by the captain's pick are now under speculation. For the European Ryder Cup team, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy seem to have sealed two of the automatic qualification spots, with Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick closely following behind.

However, the captain's picks are yet to be announced, and there are a few surprise picks that might be in Donald's mind.

Five surprise picks for the 2023 Ryder Cup team

#1 Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk took his third DP World Tour victory in 2023 at the Italian Open. Better yet, he did so in front of captain Luke Donald and put himself on the radar for a spot on the team.

Speaking about a possible spot on the team, Meronk said via Sports Illustrated:

“I think that’s a solid statement, a solid bring into the wall. But it’s not over yet. I know that. I’ll keep pushing, keep doing what I can to get on the team. But I think that should help a little bit.”

The Polish golfer has wracked up wins at the Italian, Irish, and Australian Open - making him a strong candidate for the team.

#2 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg too played alongside captain Luke Donald, but this time at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. His performance during the first round was impressive, as he carded a 65 that included an eagle and seven birdies.

With a T4 finish at the John Deere Classic as well, the 23-year-old has a chance of making his debut at the Ryder Cup.

#3 Pablo Larrazabal

Larrazabal is currently ranked 10th on the European team ranking but stands a chance to make the team. The Spanish golfer has been associated with the European Tour for over a decade.

He has taken two wins in the span of just three events in the 2023 DP World Tour season and might be just the wildcard the European team needs this year. Speaking about his dream to play in the Ryder Cup, Larrazabal said via Independent:

“I checked off all my dreams and Ryder Cup has never been my dream because I saw it very far away. I saw all my idols playing Ryder Cup, but I’m not an idol of myself."

#4 Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka took a fantastic win at the 2023 John Deere Classic, which made him a serious contender for a spot on the Ryder Cup team. Speaking about his spot on the team he said via Sky Sports:

"September is a few months away and I'm glad my game is in good shape. Hopefully I can make a push for that."

#5 Rasmus Hojgaard

Rasmus Hojgaard claimed the trophy at the 2023 Made in Himmerland tournament after an intense six hole playoff. He is the third youngest player to win on the European Tour and is looking strong as a European team member.