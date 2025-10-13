5 players who overperformed their odds at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic ft. Max Greyserman

The 2025 Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club ended with Xander Schauffele winning with 7-under 64, finishing at 19 under par. Schauffele started the week at even par but bounced back with a 63(-8) on Friday and a 67(-4) on Saturday. While he performed as expected (+1000), a few players outperformed their pre-tournament odds last week in Japan.

Ad

Max Greyserman finished just one stroke behind the winner at 18 under par. Last year’s champion, Nico Echavarria, was ninth at 13 under par, while Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama finished T14 and T20, respectively.

Let's look at five golfers who overperformed their odds at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic.

5 players who overperformed their odds at the 2025 Baycurrent Classic

1. Max Greyserman

Max Greyserman’s odds were +5000, but his performance at Yokohoma Country Club was far better than that, as he finished second. He began the tournament with 67, 4 under par, carding five birdies and a lone bogey.

Ad

Trending

On Friday, he carded a bogey-free round with six birdies and one eagle, finishing 63, 8 under par. Although he stumbled with a par finish on Saturday, Greyserman recovered with a round of 65 on the last day, finishing 18 under par.

2. Michael Thorbjornsen

Michael Thorbjornsen finished third, four strokes behind the leader, at 16 under par. He shot 64(-7) on Sunday, including six birdies, an eagle, and one bogey. His first two rounds were 69 each, followed by a 66 on Saturday. Throughout the week, he recorded 18 birdies, eight bogeys, and three eagles. His pre-tournament odds were +3000.

Ad

3. Takumi Kanaya

Takumi Kanaya had +6500 odds, but he impressed with a T4 finish. He closed the tournament with a bogey-free 62(-9) on the final day. His earlier rounds were 68, 70, and 70, finishing at 14 under par overall. The home hope recorded 21 birdies against seven bogeys across rounds.

4. Rico Hoey

Rico Hoey also finished T4 at 14 under par, exceeding his +4500 odds. He opened with 68(-3) and repeated the same on Friday. His third round was a mixed one, with two birdies, two bogeys, an eagle, and a double bogey for even par. On Sunday, he gave his best round of the week, carding a bogey-free 63, 8 under par.

Ad

5. Nico Echavarria

Nico Echavarria finished solo ninth at Baycurrent Classic 2025- Source: Imagn

Nico Echavarria couldn’t defend his Baycurrent Classic title from last year, when he won with 20 under par, but he still surpassed his +8000 odds by finishing solo ninth at 13 under par. He started the tournament with 70(-1), followed by a bogey-free 65(-6) on Friday, which included four birdies and an eagle. On Saturday, he carded 69(-2) and closed the event with 67(-4) on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More