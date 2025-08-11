5 players who underperformed at 2025 LIV Golf Chicago ft. Phil Mickelson

The LIV Golf League recently concluded its penultimate tournament of the season before heading to the Tour Championship in Michigan. The Chicago event wrapped up on Sunday, August 10 with Dean Burmester emerging victorious.
Burmester sealed the win after defeating Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester in a three-person playoff after shooting a 9-under par score at the end of the third round.
Top ranked players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann had a rather low finish, outside the Top 10 on the scoreboard. Other notable golfers like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson among others had an average week at the Bolingbrook Golf Club with a disappointing finish.
Five players who underperformed at the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago
1) Phil Mickelson
Despite having an impressive start in round one, Phil Mickelson slipped in the next two rounds to finish in a four-way tie to 25th. He held the T3 position with a 3-under par score at the end of the first round, but fell to T9 with an even-par score in round two.
Mickelson closed the final round with a 2-over par score to end up further down on the scoreboard.
2) Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka, who is yet to claim a win this season, entered the tournament with +6000 odds of winning the title. However, he finished at T29 after carding an even-par score at the end of the event.
Koepka, too, was in contention for the title after his first round performance. But his 5-over par score in round two dropped him to T35 on the leaderboard. He recovered in the final round to shoot a 2-under par score but failed to reach the table top.
3) Tyrrell Hatton
Tyrrell Hatton entered as one of the top favourites with +1000 odds but settled for T34 with a 1-over par total score. Hatton has struggled to get his footing this season as he awaits a win.
Though he got off to a great start, his performance in rounds two and three proved costly for him as he fell down a few spots on the leaderboard.
4) Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith, who entered with +2200 odds, underperformed his odds to finish at T29 with an even-par score at LIV Chicago. Smith has had several close calls in the past two years but his title drought continues since his win in Bedminster 2023.
5) Charles Howell III
Charles Howell III closed the penultimate LIV event with a T39 finish after carding a 2-over par final score. Howell got off to a slow start at Chicago but revived his game in the final round to wrap up with an average finish.