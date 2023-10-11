5 players to watch out for at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai

The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai is all set to begin on October 11 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club, China. The event will make a return on the LPGA Tour for the first time since 2019. The tournament will serve as the kick-off for the Asia leg of the LPGA Tour.

The field of 81 golfers of the LPGA and CLPGA Tour will be on the field for 72 holes of stroke play and a prize purse of $2.1 million.

5 players to look out for at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai

Lilia Vu

Ranked 40th in the world, Lilia Vu won the 2023 AIG Women's Open and the Chevron championship. Vu is the favorite going into the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai this year.

Ruoning Yin

Ruoning Yin will be playing in front of her home crowd this weekend and will be looking forward to a bustling crowd. With all attention on her, the World No. 1 looks in top form. The 21-year-old captured her first victory on the LPGA Tour this year with a win at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in June.

Minjee Lee

Ranked World No. 5, Minjee Lee is coming off a win at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. With a second place finish at the Cognizant Founders Open, the Australian pro golfer will be looking to rack up another win, carrying forward the momentum from last week.

Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko might have missed out on the Solheim Cup this year, but the World No. 3 still looks strong going into the Buick LPGA Shanghai weekend. The 2015 Evian Championship winner and 2016 Chevron Championship winner will look to end her weekend on a high with a win.

Xiyu Lin

Another home favorite, Xiyu Lin, is ranked world no. 15 on the LPGA Tour. She won the 2023 Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong in a playoff against Jin-Young Ko. Needless to say, Lin will be supported by her home crowd and will be looking to pick up another title this year.