Buick LPGA Shanghai Round 1 pairings and tee times explored

The Buick LPGA Shanghai is set to return to the LPGA Tour after four years. The first round will take place at Qizhong Garden Golf Club on Wednesday, October 11, with 81 players teeing off in different groups.
The first group to tee off will consist of Xiaowen Yin, Pavarisa Yoktuan, and Weiwei Zhang, teeing off from the first hole at 8:15 am ET. At the same time, the trio of Linnea Strom, Wichanee Meechai, and Emma Talley will begin their first round from the tenth tee.
World No. 1 golfer Lilia Vu will be the penultimate pair to tee off from the first hole. She is grouped with Xiyu Lin and two-time defending champion Danielle Kang. The trio will begin their round at 10:27 am ET on Wednesday.
Chinese emerging star Ruoning Yin is grouped with LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang and two-time major champion Minjee Lee. The trio will tee off from the first hole at 10:38 am ET on Wednesday.
Here are the complete tee time details for the first round of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai:
Hole 1:
8:15 am:
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Weiwei Zhang
8:26 am:
- Zixuan Wang
- Bailey Tardy
- Miranda Wang
8:37 am:
- Xiang Sui
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuli Shi
8:48 am:
- Yuting Shi
- Paula Reto
- Xizihan Wang
8:59 am:
- Zixin Ni
- Maria Fassi
- Danlin Cai
9:10 am:
- Wenbo Liu
- Andrea Lee
- Azahara Munoz
9:21 am:
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Minami Katsu
- Esther Henseleit
9:32 am:
- Frida Kinhult
- Peiyun Chien
- Lucy Li
9:43 am:
- Perrine Delacour
- Olivia Cowan
- Jaravee Boonchant
9:54 am:
- Sei Young Kim
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Lydia Ko
10:05 am:
- Angel Yin
- Hae-Ran Ryu
- Anna Nordqvist
10:16 am:
- Yu Liu
- Carlota Ciganda
- Nasa Hataoka
10:27 am:
- Xiyu Lin
- Lilia Vu
- Danielle Kang
10:38 am:
- Ruoning Yin
- Rose Zhang
- Minjee Lee
Hole 10:
8:15 am:
- Linnea Strom
- Wichanee Meechai
- Emma Talley
8:26 am:
- Amy Wu
- Mina Harigae
- Maja Stark
8:37 am:
- Yuai Ji
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Madelene Sagstrom
8:48 am:
- Morgane Metraux
- Muni He
- Celine Borge
8:59 am:
- Kelly Tan
- Yujie Liu
- Shuying Li
9:10 am:
- Yanhong Pan
- Gina Kim
- Hye-Jin Choi
9:21 am:
- Karis Davidson
- Lauren Coughlin
- Stephanie Meadow
9:32 am:
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Hinako Shibuno
- Mi Hyang Lee
9:43 am:
- Lindy Duncan
- Alison Lee
- Yuna Nishimura
9:54 am:
- Dani Holmqvist
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Ariya Jutanugarn
10:05 am:
- Yan Liu
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Matilda Castren
10:16 am:
- Maddie Szeryk
- A Lim Kim
- Lauren Hartlage
10:27 am
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Grace Kim
- Gabriella Then
2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai telecast and streaming details explored
The Buick LPGA Shanghai will commence on Wednesday, October 11 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club and will be telecast on the Golf Channel. Peacock will stream the tournament on all four days.
Here's a look at the telecast schedule of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai:
Wednesday, October 11
Round 1:
- 11 pm - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Thursday, October 12
Round 2:
- 11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday, October 13
Round 3:
- 11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday, October 14
Round 4:
- 11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)