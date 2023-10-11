Buick LPGA Shanghai Round 1 pairings and tee times explored

The Buick LPGA Shanghai is set to return to the LPGA Tour after four years. The first round will take place at Qizhong Garden Golf Club on Wednesday, October 11, with 81 players teeing off in different groups.

The first group to tee off will consist of Xiaowen Yin, Pavarisa Yoktuan, and Weiwei Zhang, teeing off from the first hole at 8:15 am ET. At the same time, the trio of Linnea Strom, Wichanee Meechai, and Emma Talley will begin their first round from the tenth tee.

World No. 1 golfer Lilia Vu will be the penultimate pair to tee off from the first hole. She is grouped with Xiyu Lin and two-time defending champion Danielle Kang. The trio will begin their round at 10:27 am ET on Wednesday.

Chinese emerging star Ruoning Yin is grouped with LPGA Tour rookie Rose Zhang and two-time major champion Minjee Lee. The trio will tee off from the first hole at 10:38 am ET on Wednesday.

Here are the complete tee time details for the first round of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai:

Hole 1:

8:15 am:

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Weiwei Zhang

8:26 am:

Zixuan Wang

Bailey Tardy

Miranda Wang

8:37 am:

Xiang Sui

Ruixin Liu

Yuli Shi

8:48 am:

Yuting Shi

Paula Reto

Xizihan Wang

8:59 am:

Zixin Ni

Maria Fassi

Danlin Cai

9:10 am:

Wenbo Liu

Andrea Lee

Azahara Munoz

9:21 am:

Jasmine Suwannapura

Minami Katsu

Esther Henseleit

9:32 am:

Frida Kinhult

Peiyun Chien

Lucy Li

9:43 am:

Perrine Delacour

Olivia Cowan

Jaravee Boonchant

9:54 am:

Sei Young Kim

Patty Tavatanakit

Lydia Ko

10:05 am:

Angel Yin

Hae-Ran Ryu

Anna Nordqvist

10:16 am:

Yu Liu

Carlota Ciganda

Nasa Hataoka

10:27 am:

Xiyu Lin

Lilia Vu

Danielle Kang

10:38 am:

Ruoning Yin

Rose Zhang

Minjee Lee

Hole 10:

8:15 am:

Linnea Strom

Wichanee Meechai

Emma Talley

8:26 am:

Amy Wu

Mina Harigae

Maja Stark

8:37 am:

Yuai Ji

Arpichaya Yubol

Madelene Sagstrom

8:48 am:

Morgane Metraux

Muni He

Celine Borge

8:59 am:

Kelly Tan

Yujie Liu

Shuying Li

9:10 am:

Yanhong Pan

Gina Kim

Hye-Jin Choi

9:21 am:

Karis Davidson

Lauren Coughlin

Stephanie Meadow

9:32 am:

Chanettee Wannasaen

Hinako Shibuno

Mi Hyang Lee

9:43 am:

Lindy Duncan

Alison Lee

Yuna Nishimura

9:54 am:

Dani Holmqvist

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Ariya Jutanugarn

10:05 am:

Yan Liu

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Matilda Castren

10:16 am:

Maddie Szeryk

A Lim Kim

Lauren Hartlage

10:27 am

Moriya Jutanugarn

Grace Kim

Gabriella Then

2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai telecast and streaming details explored

The Buick LPGA Shanghai will commence on Wednesday, October 11 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club and will be telecast on the Golf Channel. Peacock will stream the tournament on all four days.

Here's a look at the telecast schedule of the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai:

Wednesday, October 11

Round 1:

11 pm - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Thursday, October 12

Round 2:

11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, October 13

Round 3:

11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, October 14

Round 4:

11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)