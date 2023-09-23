Who is Danielle Kang's mother? Meet Grace Lee, who could be the US Solheim Cup team's biggest fan

Danielle Kang is currently in action at the Solheim Cup in what is her fourth appearance at the biennial event. So far, she has won her Friday foursome match but lost both her Saturday foursome and fourball matches.

While Kang was on the course striving to lead the United States to ultimate glory on Saturday, September 23, her mother, Grace Lee, was spotted cheering for her and the rest of the squad from outside.

Lee was present at the Finca Cortesín Golf Club with a US flag not only in her hand but also with a few more flags affixed to her hat.

Grace Lee originally hails from South Korea, but she migrated to the US with her husband, KS Kang. Their first child, Alex, was born on June 24, 1990, in San Francisco, and he also played golf for San Diego State. Danielle was born two years later, on October 20, 1992. Grace's husband passed away in 2013 after battling brain and lung cancer.

The Solheim Cup is not the first time Grace has been seen displaying her love for the US. Earlier this year, during the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Grace Lee was present to support her daughter.

However, what caught everyone's eye was that she was dressed in USA colors from head to toe, including an Uncle Sam floppy hat and headpieces with red, white, and blue pinwheels in her attire.

Grace regularly shares pictures on social media, attends her daughter's professional events, and is her biggest cheerleader.

How has Danielle Kang performed in the 2023 season?

The 2023 season didn't end the six-time LPGA Tour winner's winning drought, as she has remained winless since winning the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in 2022.

This year, Kang has made 12 cuts in 14 starts, including three top-10 finishes. Her best result came at the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she finished tied for third. She also made it to the US Solheim Cup squad for the fourth time in her career after finishing fourth in the LPGA Solheim Cup points rankings.

Prior to this year's event, Danielle Kang had played 12 matches in her three appearances at the Solheim Cup and had a record of 5–7–0. She was one of the stars in the US' 2017 win as she won three of her matches and lost just one, grabbing three important points for the team.

The 31-year-old golfer has so far won one match and lost two at the ongoing Solheim Cup. It will be interesting to see how she ends up on the final day of the event.

Here's a look at Kang's performances in 2023:

Portland Classic: T14

CPKC Women's Open: T59

AIG Women's Open: T69

The Amundi Evian Championship: CUT

U.S. Women's Open: CUT

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T39

Mizuho Americas Open: T10

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play: 41

JM Eagle LA Championship: T57

The Chevron Championship: T28

DIO Implant LA Open: T7

LPGA Drive-On Championship at Superstition Mountain: WD

HSBC Women's World Championship: T3

Honda LPGA Thailand: T38

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T12