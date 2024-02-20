5 sleeper picks to watch at the 2024 Mexico Open

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta is the next stop on the PGA Tour's schedule. The tournament became an official event on the PGA Tour in 2022, and has been having a successful run so far.

Vidanta Vallarta in Mexico is a course designed by Greg Norman, known for its par 4s and 5s. Tony Finau is the defending champion of the tournament, while Jon Rahm won the very first Mexico Open on the PGA Tour.

Now, Finau will be back to defend his title on February 22 and is one of the top favorites to win the event. The likes of Nicolai Hojgaard and Keith Mitchell are other favorites to lift the trophy. However, there are other long-shot picks who could win this weekend.

5 sleeper picks that could win the 2024 Mexico Open

Erik Van Rooyen

According to Tom Jacobs of Odds Checker, Erik Van Rooyen has a good chance of winning the Mexico Open. Last year, he was at the top of the leaderboard for the first two rounds of the tournament before eventually finishing 33rd.

Since then, Van Rooyen has won the World Wide Technology Championship, and is now a two-time PGA Tour winner.

Mackenzie Hughes

Mackenzie Hughes is another sleeper pick to watch out for at the Mexico Open. He has had a strong start to his 2024 season, with a top 25 finish at The Sentry. The two-time PGA Tour winner could just take the trophy this weekend.

Sami Valimaki

Sami Valimaki made his mark last year at the Qatar Masters. He won the tournament to ensure that he earned his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season. He has already made the cut for the Sony Open and The American Express.

If Valimaki could get back into the same momentum he had at the Qatar Masters, he could very well win the Mexico Open.

Taylor Pendrith

Taylor Pendrith has a 30-1 shot at winning the tournament. While he might be a long shot, Mike McClure of SportsLine expects him to make a strong run for the title.

Pendrith is yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he did finish T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open this year.

Michael Kim

According to CBS Sports, Michael Kim is another sleeper pick to watch out for. He finished in the top 10 at the American Express this year, and is in the top 15 in both strokes gained in approach and putting.

With one PGA Tour victory already earned, he will be looking to get his hands on another one.