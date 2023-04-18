After the successful completion of the 2023 RBC Heritage, the PGA Tour boys arrived at LPC Louisiana to play at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The next PGA Tour event is scheduled to take place from April 20 to 23 at its permanent home.

The tournament will feature 80 teams consisting of two players each to win $1.2 million in prize money from the purse of $8.6 million.

Last year's champions, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay will be back to reclaim their titles and are one of the strongest teams to play this weekend. However, they can expect high-end competition from the other teams. The field has 16 of the top 50 players, including last week's RBC Heritage champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Here are the top 5 teams playing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

5 teams to watch out for at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

#1 Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are competing in this week's tournament to defend their title. The American duo are among the top-ranked golfers playing in the event.

Cantlay and Schauffele played at the RBC Heritage last week and finished in the 4th and 5th positions respectively and interestingly their world rankings are also the same.

Xander Schauffele has finished thrice in the top 10 this year and is looking for the first victory of the year, while Cantlay has two top-10 finishes and is also waiting for his first tour victory in 2023.

2) Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick's boys will play together at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He recently won the RBC Heritage and will be looking for a second consecutive victory at the tournament.

He will be playing with his brother Alex Fitzpatrick. Matt is currently ranked number 8 in OWGR while his brother Alex is ranked 705.

3) Max Homa and Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa teamed up with Max Homa to compete at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Homakawa is one of the best teams playing in the tournament. The duo played at the RBC Heritage where Morikawa finished 31st while Homa missed the cut at the event.

However, Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year while Collin is looking for his first victory. Morikawa has four top-10 finishes in the PGA Tour tournaments this year with the best one at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

4) Sam Burns and Billy Horschel

Last year's runners-up Sam Burns and Billy Horschel once again teamed up for the tournament to promote their second position to first.

Burns won the Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin this year and is looking for a second victory at the Zurich Classic. Horschel won the tournament in 2018 while playing alongside Scott Piercy.

5) Kurt Kitayama and Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Montgomery will team up with Kurt Kitayama, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year. Montgomery finished in the 39th position in the tournament.

Kurt mland Taylor are one of the best teams playing at the Zurich Classic and fans have their eyes on them.

Poll : 0 votes