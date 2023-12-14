5 under-pressure golfers to watch at the PGA Tour Q-school this week

This week's PGA Tour Q-school is a high-stakes drama, with players vying for coveted PGA Tour places for the upcoming season. The format has changed significantly, with the top five finishers earning PGA Tour cards, while the next 40 (plus ties) get guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts, and the next 20 earn guaranteed PGA Tour Americas starts.

Several players are under tremendous pressure among the 165 professionals at TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley Course) and Sawgrass Country Club. The turmoil during Q-school adds an extra degree of intensity to an already difficult field, highlighting the golfers' perseverance and persistence in pursuing their objectives.

Golfers to watch at the PGA Tour Q-school

Here are five under-pressure players to keep an eye on as they navigate this difficult week:

#1 Russell Knox (FedEx Cup rank: 146)

The Scotsman, who was formerly a PGA Championship force with notable victories including as the 2015 WGC-HSBC and the 2016 Travelers Championship, now ranks outside the top 100 on the Tour's lifetime money list. With his last top 25 finish coming more than a year ago, the 38-year-old needs a solid performance to ensure more starts.

#2 Harry Higgs (FedEx Cup position 144)

Despite becoming a cult icon on the Tour, Harry Higgs is going through a difficult time. Despite showing early-season potential with top 25 finishes, his recent troubles have left him outside the top 400 in the globe. The golfer, who placed T4 at the 2021 PGA Championship, hopes to recover form and qualify for the Masters.

#3 Adam Long (137th in the FedEx Cup)

Long's lone PGA Championship victory in 2019 came at the Desert Classic, and he now confronts the difficulty of retaining his card after his winner's exemption expires. Multiple podium results in 2020 and a runner-up performance at Congaree in 2021 demonstrated his talent, but a solid showing at Q-school is now required to secure better standing.

#4 Patton Kizzire (FedEx Cup position: 128)

Kizzire has been a constant presence on the PGA Championship for nearly a decade, and his two wins during the 2017-18 season vaulted him into the world's top 50. This year, however, has not been as fruitful, as Kizzire is again striving for a chance to reclaim full status after competing in two dozen competitions every year since graduating from the Korn Ferry in 2015.

#5 Scott Piercy (FedEx Cup rank: 131)

Scott Piercy, 45, is among a handful of seasoned professionals who have long been PGA Tour regulars. While his most recent victory was in 2015, and his best major result was in 2016, Piercy's position on the PGA Tour's all-time money list demonstrates his considerable contributions to the sport. Piercy hopes to guarantee his spot for the upcoming season by competing against tomorrow's elite.