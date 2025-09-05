$50M-worth golf icon joins Nick Faldo for NFL collab at Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium

$50M-worth golf icon Gary Player joined Nick Faldo for an NFL collab at Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium. Player retired from tournament golf in 2009, but recently, before the NFL season began, he swung his club at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium.A video was uploaded by Player, $50 million-worth golf icon (via Celebrity Net Worth), on X with a caption:“For my American friends, your NFL season has arrived. No allegiance from my side, but this was a fun day with Nick Faldo and PXG at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium. Love events like these that bring more people to the game of golf. GP”The NFL season will begin on Friday, September 5, and the first match is between the Eagles and the Cowboys. The NFL game on September 6 will be played between the LA Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.Apart from Players' collaboration to promote the NFL season, the retired golfer also gave a shout-out to the FedEx Cup winner on his social media handle.Golf legend Gary Player gave a shoutout to Tommy Fleetwood on social media Tommy Fleetwood had his first PGA Tour triumph at the FedEx playoffs in 2025. Before that, he never won a PGA Tour tournament, and his first win was at the Tour Championship, which was the last leg of the FedEx Cup series. As the winner of the Tour Championship, Fleetwood also received the Cup.After the triumph, Player posted on X that read:&quot;I am so incredibly proud of and happy for Tommy Fleetwood and his gutsy perseverance over what has been a terrific professional golf career. Yesterday marked the culmination of decades of hard work and resilience, culminating in the glory of a PGA TOUR win.&quot;It was great to see how the crowds, not just at East Lake, have wanted to see Tommy win. A testament to the great person Tommy is. Congratulations, Tommy, and here’s to many more! GP&quot;GARY PLAYER @garyplayerLINKI am so incredibly proud of and happy for Tommy Fleetwood and his gutsy perseverance over what has been a terrific professional golf career. Yesterday marked the culmination of decades of hard work and resilience, culminating in the glory of a PGA TOUR win. It was great to seeAfter the win, Fleetwood wrote, via ASAP Sports:“I think a mix of emotions from -- yeah, proud, relieved, happy. There's a ton of emotions that I'll probably be feeling. It doesn't sink in for a while. Winning doesn't sink in for a while. But what an amazing day.”Fleetwood scored 18-under in total after shooting 64 in the first round of the event with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. He followed it with 63 with two birdies on the front nine and six birdies on the back nine.The third round saw 67 with four birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. In the fourth round, Fleetwood played 68 with three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.