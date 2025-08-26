$50M-worth golf legend gets candid about Tommy Fleetwood’s ‘gutsy’ career after Tour Championship win

Tommy Fleetwood broke his winless drought on the PGA Tour by clinching the Tour Championship title on Sunday. The Englishman bagged his first winner’s paycheck in Atlanta on his 164th attempt. Following the iconic win, golf legend Gary Player came out to comment on the 34-year-old champion on his ‘gutsy perseverance.’Player addressed Fleetwood’s winless run, which included six runner-up finishes among 30 top fives in a decade, and dubbed it part of a “terrific” career. The South African golf legend, worth $50 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, said the recent win culminated the European Ryder Cupper’s “decades of hard work and resilience.” He further applauded the crowds that joined in to back the Tour Championship winner in his $10 million win over the weekend.The nine-time major champ dubbed the champion golfer a ‘great person’ and signed off his message by wishing ‘many more’ wins.Gary Player wrote on Tommy Fleetwood on X:“I am so incredibly proud of and happy for Tommy Fleetwood and his gutsy perseverance over what has been a terrific professional golf career. Yesterday marked the culmination of decades of hard work and resilience, culminating in the glory of a PGA TOUR win. It was great to see how the crowds, not just at East Lake, have wanted to see Tommy win. A testament to the great person Tommy is. Congratulations, Tommy, and here’s to many more!”For the unversed, Fleetwood turned pro in 2010 and joined the PGA Tour in 2018. The English golfer has made 140 cuts in 164 starts and have bagged a whopping $43,430,669 in career earnings so far. He was previously ranked top among highest-earning PGA golfers with no wins.Tommy Fleetwood breaks his winless drought on PGA Tour Tommy Fleetwood clinched the richest prize on the PGA Tour by capturing the FedExCup closer and its $10 million reward. The ace golfer closed with a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory over Patrick Cantlay (71) and Russell Henley (69). However, he wasn’t sure of clinching his debut win after round 3 at the East Lake Golf Course.Speaking ahead of the final round, Tommy Fleetwood said on Saturday, as quoted by PGA Tour:“Tomorrow might be my time, it might not. But I’ll still have a great time doing it.”Following the win, the Englishman came out to dub it his ‘most comfortable’ outing on the circuit in 164 starts.He said on Sunday:“I’ve been a PGA TOUR winner for a long time, it’s just always been in my mind. A lot of close calls, but I’ve always enjoyed the challenge… This wasn’t the most comfortable I’ve been. I feel like I’ve had a great attitude throughout it all... I’m so happy I got it done.”It is pertinent to note that Fleetwood was a fan favorite at East Lake. The 34-year-old from England was surrounded on the greens by fans chanting, “Tommy! Tommy! Tommy!” The ace golfer celebrated the win by removing his cap in front of the supportive crowd.