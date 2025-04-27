52 YO golfer makes LIV Golf history at the Mexico City and climbs into top 10

LIV Golf's history books have a new page added to them in Mexico City. Fans at Club de Golf Chapultepec saw an Albatross on hole 16 (a par 5). Richard Bland, 52, hit this Albatross in one of his most memorable shots on the second day of the tournament.

Richard Bland hit a huge 318-yard tee shot that was perfectly lined up on the fairway. Following that, he used his incredible power to hit the ball in line once more, resulting in a 253-yard shot into the hole. This was not just an Albatross for Bland, but it was also only the second Albatross in LIV Golf's history.

LIV Golf's official Instagram page also shared the moment to emphasize how significant it was. It captioned the post:

"INCREDIBLE SHOT 🔥@richbland478 makes history with the 2nd Albatross in LIV Golf history 👏 #LIVGolfMexicoCity @cleeksgolfclub"

Talking about the first Albatross in the tour, it happened during the second round of the LIV Golf Greenbrier. In August 2024, Brendan Steele hit a massive shot on the 17th hole, which also had a par 5. He holed the shot from about 284 yards to become the first golfer to hit an Albatross in LIV Golf.

Following this Albatross, Richard Bland has risen to a strong position in the tournament, even reaching the top ten. His chances of winning from here are improving, as he is eight shots behind leader Bryson DeChambeau.

What is the LIV Golf Mexico Open leaderboard after Round 2?

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

LIV Golf Mexico has been a fairly competitive tournament thus far. Bryson DeChabeau has led the tournament since round one, but his lead has narrowed since round two. He is at 13-under par and is only one shot ahead of second placed Cameron Smith. Here's a full look at the tournament's leaderboard after round two:

1: Bryson DeChambeau (-13)

2: Cameron Smith (-12)

3: Joaquín Niemann (-10)

4: Jon Rahm (-9)

5: Tyrrell Hatton (-8)

T6: Matt Jones (-7)

T6: Harold Varner III (-7)

T8: Charl Schwartzel (-6)

T8: Carlos Ortiz (-6)

T10: Caleb Surratt (-5)

T10: Sebastián Muñoz (-5)

T10: Richard Bland (-5)

T10: Dustin Johnson (-5)

T10: Talor Gooch (-5)

T10: Bubba Watson (-5)

T16: Lee Westwood (-4)

T16: Paul Casey (-4)

T16: Patrick Reed (-4)

T19: Dean Burmester (-3)

T19: Graeme McDowell (-3)

T19: Anirban Lahiri (-3)

T19: Lucas Herbert (-3)

T23: Phil Mickelson (-2)

T23: Thomas Pieters (-2)

T23: David Puig (-2)

T23: Charles Howell III (-2)

T23: Marc Leishman (-2)

T23: Brooks Koepka (-2)

T23: Jason Kokrak (-2)

T30: Branden Grace (-1)

T30: Henrik Stenson (-1)

T30: Martin Kaymer (-1)

T30: Abraham Ancer (-1)

T34: Luis Masaveu (+1)

T34: Frederik Kjettrup (+1)

T34: Ian Poulter (+1)

T34: Brendan Steele (+1)

38: Mito Pereira (+2)

T39: Danny Lee (+3)

T39: Tom McKibbin (+3)

T39: Chieh-Po Lee (+3)

T42: Peter Uihlein (+4)

T42: Kevin Na (+4)

T42: Cameron Tringale (+4)

T42: Jinichiro Kozuma (+4)

T42: Matthew Wolff (+4)

T47: Louis Oosthuizen (+5)

T47: Andy Ogletree (+5)

T47: Sam Horsfield (+5)

T50: Sergio Garcia (+6)

T50: Anthony Kim (+6)

52: Adrian Meronk (+8)

53: Yubin Jang (+16)

