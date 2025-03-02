53K X Followers Pro golfer confirmed for his 'second job' at the Puerto Rico Open

Popular golf influencer Wesley Bryan is officially confirmed to play at the Puerto Rico Open in 2025. Bryan recently confirmed the news on his X account by referring to playing in the Open as his "second job".

A social media icon, Bryan keeps his fans updated with golf-related content and brand collaborations. Currently, Bryan's X account is followed by a staggering 53k people. On Sunday, March 02, the social media influencer-cum-golfer shared a post from the PGA Tour. Bryan's name was officially present in the full field of the Puerto Rico Open. Bryan wrote on X:

"Back to my 2nd job I reckon"

Bryan participated in this event last year, held in the Grand Reserve Country Club, Rio Grande. The golfer opened the first round with a bogey but recovered by scoring an Eagle at the par-5 5th hole. He closed the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 1-under 71.

In the second round, Bryan opened with a bogey at the par-4 first hole, followed by a double bogey at the par-3 sixth hole. He scored four bogeys in total in the second round. However, Bryan did his best to bounce back at the competition and scored three consecutive birdies at the par-5 15th, par-3 16th, and the par-4 17th hole.

Bryan missed the cut at the 2024 Puerto Rico Open following his 2-over 74 score after Round 2. He ended his run at the Rio Grande with a total score of 1-over 145.

The 34-year-old started his professional career in golf back in 2012. Bryan won the 2017 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island.

Finishing 13-under 271, Wesley Bryan won this event earning $1,170,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points. Ahead of his appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, Bryan has started twice on the PGA Tour. At the American Express 2025, Bryan missed the cut after shooting 1-over 217 at the end of three rounds. In the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, he secured a T25, finishing at even par.

Puerto Rico Open 2024 top-25 leaderboard explored

On March 10, 2024, Brice Garnett won the 2024 Puerto Rico Open, finishing 19-under with an overall score of 66-66-68-69. He earned $720,000 from the $4,000,000 prize purse for the PGA Tour event.

Here's a detailed look at the top 25 in the leaderboard:

1: Brice Garnett, 287 (-19)

2: Eric Barnes, 288 (-19)

T3: Victor Perez, 270 (-18)

T3: Hayden Springer, 270 (-18)

T3: Jimmy Stanger, 270 (-18)

T6: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, 271 (-17)

T6: Joe Highsmith, 271 (-17)

T6: Ben Kohles, 271 (-17)

9: Norman Xiong, 272 (-16)

T10: Jackson Van Paris, 273 (-15)

T10: Evan Harmeling, 273 (-15)

T10: Martin Laird, 273 (-15)

T10: Austin Cook, 273 (-15)

T10: Matthias Schmid, 273 (-15)

T15: Henrik Norlander, 274 (-14)

T15: Max Greyserman, 274 (-14)

T15: Nico Echavarria, 274 (-14)

T18: Rafael Campos, 275 (-13)

T18: Ryo Histatsune, 275 (-13)

T18: Richy Werenski, 275 (-13)

T18: Sam Stevens, 275 (-13)

T18: Vince Whaley, 275 (-13)

T23: Mac Meissner, 276 (-12)

T23: Kevin Chappell, 276 (-12)

T23: Aaron Rai, 276 (-12)

