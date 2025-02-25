Phil Mickelson-followed golf influencer gives “bummer” update on Cognizant classic entry after being denied entry to Mexico Open last week

After his Mexico Open heartbreak, Wesley Bryan will not tee off at the Cognizant Classic. Bryan is not just a PGA star, he is a popular golf influencer as well. Even LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson follows him on social media.

On Monday, February 24, Wesley Bryan took to X to announce the rather sad news. He hoped to play at the Cognizant Classic this week but is not a part of the field.

He wrote:

"Update: No Cognizant Classic for me this week. Bummer."

A similar incident happened with Bryan at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. After reaching Vallarta, Mexico, he realized at the last minute that he wouldn't play.

The 34-year-old hoped a player would drop out, freeing up some space for him in the field. However, that dream wasn't realized and he did not start last week.

Why couldn't Wesley Bryan play at the Mexico Open?

Wesley Bryan at the Farmers Insurance Open (Source: Imagn)

Wesley Bryan used to have a PGA Tour card but lost it last year after barely missing the cut at the RSM Classic. However, he still plays in the PGA Tour events by getting himself into the waitlist of players.

That means if an eligible golfer withdraws from the event, Bryan may get to take his place in the tournament. This has worked in his favor in the past.

Several prominent stars had dropped out of the Farmers Insurance Open this year, leaving a wide window open. As a result, not just Wesley Bryan but several other waitlisted players took their spots at Torrey Pines this year.

Bryan pushed his luck last week in Mexico when he reached the course, while his status was still unconfirmed. However, the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld didn't see any withdrawals and the golfer had to return empty-handed.

Brian Campbell went on to win his maiden PGA Tour title at the event after a dramatic final playoff win against Aldrich Potgieter. The latter had been leading the standings since Round 3 but eventually suffered a heartbreaking loss.

Campbell will now be in action at the Masters, RBC Heritage, Players Championship, and Arnold Palmer Invitational. He has also received a two-year exemption through 2027.

After the disappointment at the Mexico Open, Wesley Bryan had pinned his hopes on the Cognizant Classic. However, even that dream, didn't come to be.

