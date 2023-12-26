6 big controversies of that shook the Golf world in 2023 ft. PGA’s framework agreement and Jon Rahm’s LIV jump

2023 was quite a year for golf. It witnessed three number ones and two first-time winners at the major championships. It also witnessed players earning more than ever in a season.

Besides, this year was also filled with various controversies. For instance, the year began with animosity between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and then there was a shock merger announcement between two rivals.

Just when it seemed the Cold War had ended, Jon Rahm's move to the Saudi-backed circuit shook things up, leaving fans anticipating the fate of the framework agreement between the two groups.

This wasn't the only controversy that happened this year. We will delve into the six top controversies that happened this year.

Six Top Golf World Controversies of 2023

1) Patrick Reed throws tee at Rory McIlroy

Patrick Reed threw a tee toward Rory at Hero Dubai Desert Classic when he didn't respond to him

This happened at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the DP World Tour's first event of the year. Rory McIlroy, the face of the Tour's battle with LIV, had said a lot of things against them in the past and was in no mood to speak with any player associated with the rival circuit.

During the practice session ahead of the event, Reed, in the spirit of greeting me, waved at McIlroy and offered a handshake. The Northern Irishman ignored Reed, but it didn't go well with the latter, and he tossed a tee in his direction.

Expand Tweet

When asked about the incident, McIlroy dismissed it, referring to it as trivial. He revealed that Reed had sent him a subpoena on Christmas Eve last year and was now expecting a handshake. Both also went neck-to-neck on the golf course over the next four days, as Rory beat Reed by a single-shot margin.

2) Veterans resign as DP World Tour wins lawsuit against LIV

From Left: Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Ian Poulter resigned from the DP World Tour earlier this year

Earlier this year, the DP World Tour finally succeeded in winning the lawsuit against the LIV Golf defected players. During the trials, the players were not barred from competing in European Tour-sanctioned events, but this ruling marked the end of the careers of many veteran players on the Tour.

All the LIV-defected players were ordered to pay the fine, and the likes of Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood resigned from the DP World Tour's membership.

3) Patrick Cantlay gets slammed for his slow play at the Masters

Patrick Cantlay during the 2023 Ryder Cup

Ahead of the final round at the Masters, Brooks Koepka was looking like a favorite to win his fifth major. However, things went south for him on the last 18 holes at Augusta National, as he carded 75 to finish joint second at 8-under.

While Koepka admitted to choking in the final round, he also complained of slow game tactics by the group teeing off ahead of him and Jon Rahm. His comments were allegedly directed at Patrick Cantlay, whose slow-play clips later emerged on social media.

4) PGA Tour and PIF announce merger, shocking everyone

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan announced the PGA and LIV Golf merger deal earlier in June (Image via CNBC)

Although the year started with fans and professionals choosing sides between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, on June 6, both entities shocked everyone by announcing a merger to form a common body and work towards 'growing the game'.

The merger came as a shock to everyone, including the golf professionals, who had no idea of the move. Many top players, including Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele, complained of being kept in the dark. Schauffele went on to say that his trust in PGA Tour CEO Jay Monahan had diminished after the unexpected announcement.

5) Rory McIlroy loses control during Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy lost control during the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image via Nuclr Golf)

The 2023 Ryder Cup week started with the dominant performance of Team Europe at home, and reports emerged of the fracture in the US team's locker room and Cantlay allegedly protesting being paid at the biennial event. For the uninitiated, no player gets paid for the Ryder Cup.

The reports stated that Cantlay wasn't sporting a hat as a mark of protest, but the golfer denied it. Team US fought well in the Saturday fourball, and it included Cantlay's 31-footer. Following this, all the teammates waved their hats towards the crowd to support their teammates. This included his caddie, Joe LaCava, as well.

Things blew up when LaCava took quite a while to celebrate Cantlay's birdie, and it didn't go well with McIlroy, who complained that the veteran caddie was coming in between his line of putting. Following the match, Mcilroy was then spotted blasting at Justin Thomas' caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay. Later, the Northern Irishman apologized for his misbehavior.

6) Jon Rahm signs the lucrative LIV Golf offer

Jon Rahm and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman (Image via X@PGALockerRoom)

This was one of the biggest controversies of this year, as Jon Rahm finally signed for LIV Golf after being speculated to do this for over a year. While he always declined the rumors, he never criticized the Saudi-backed circuit. He even praised them for forcing the PGA Tour to make some significant changes.

Earlier this month, Rahm put all the rumors to bed and finalized his transfer to the PIF Sponsored League. The deal is said to be worth more than $550 million. Under this deal, the Spaniard will get his own separate team, which will be finalized ahead of the season opener in February.

Rahm had an incredibly successful year, and he won four PGA Tour titles, including the Masters. He has now been exempt from all four majors for a few years and is currently World No. 3 in OWGR.