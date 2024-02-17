6 big-name golfers who missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational 2024 ft. Justin Thomas

After the Friday round of the Genesis Invitational 2024, Patrick Cantlay continued dominating the leaderboard with a five-stroke lead at 13-under. Cantlay shot a bogey-free 6-under 65 with the help of an eagle and four birdies. Jason Day and Luke List were five strokes back at 8-under after shooting 69 on Friday. They were joined by Mackenzie Hughes, who carded 65.

However, there were a few disappointments at the Genesis Invitational 2024. The Riviera event is the third Signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, but the first one with a 36-hole cut. The cutline was at 1-over, and players finishing below it failed to make it to the weekend.

In this article, we will look at five big names who missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational 2024.

top five names to miss the cut at the Genesis Invitational 2024

1) Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas reacts during the Genesis Invitational, Round Two

Justin Thomas was hardly able to find his groove this week at Riviera, as he shot 1-over 72 in the opening round and then ended up carding 2-over 73 the following day.

Thomas sank ten bogeys and just seven birdies in the 36 holes he played this week. This was his first missed cut since the 3M Open last September.

2) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark during the Genesis Invitational, Round Two

Wyndham Clark shot an even-par 71 in the first round and ended up shooting a 2-over 73 on Friday to miss the cut by one stroke. Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this month, marking his only top-ten finish this season so far.

3) Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley misses the cut at the Genesis Invitational 2024

Similar to Clark, Keegan Bradley also missed the cut at the Riviera Country Club after shooting 71 and 73 in the first two rounds. This was his first missed cut in five starts.

4) Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap during the Genesis Invitational, Round One

Nick Dunlap didn't have a great start as a professional so far, as he had another disappointing week as he missed the cut at the Riviera. He shot 1-under 70 in the opening round and made a 4-over 75 on Friday to miss the cut by 2 strokes.

Last month, Nick Dunlap came into the limelight after winning the American Express to become the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

5) Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick misses the cut at the Genesis Invitational 2024

Matt Fitzpatrick was another top name to have a horrible outing at the Riviera. Fitzpatrick opened with a 4-over 75 on Thursday and carded an even-par 71 to miss the cut by three strokes.

This was Fitzpatrick's second missed cut in five starts this season. He has yet to make a top-ten finish this year.