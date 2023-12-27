Over the last several decades, there have been many influential pros who have shaped the world of golf. From winning tournaments to reaching the World No. 1 rankings, these pros have grown to be role models for the next generation.

Their lasting impact on the world of golf will not be forgotten. Here are 6 legends that sadly passed away in 2023.

6 golf legends that passed away in 2023

John Bland

John Bland was a South African pro, who was the leading player on the SA Tour for over two decades. He won over 30 pro tournaments during his lifetime.

Bland played on the Champions Tour, the European Tour, the Sunshine Tour and the European Senior Tour. Some of his wins include the 1986 Suze Open and the 1991 Trustbank Tournament of Champions. Bland passed away on May 9, 2023 at the age of 77.

Betsy Rawls

Elizabeth Earle Rawls, better known as Betsy Rawls, has had a lasting impact on the LPGA Tour and women's golf. She was an American LPGA pro who won eight Majors and 55 pro tournaments over her career.

In 1960, Rawls was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame as well as the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame. After her retirement from the sport in 1975, she continued as a tournament director. Rawls passed away on October 21, 2023 at the age of 95.

Sir Michael Bonallack

Sir Michael Francis Bonallack was an English amateur golfer who later went on to make his mark in the administrative space. Bonallack won the Amateur Championship five times during his amateur career.

He later served on the advisory committee of the OWGR board, and was the president of BIGGA and NAPGC. Bonallack was knighted as well as appointed OBE for his services to the sport. He passed away at the age of 88 on September 26, 2023.

Donald January

Donald January was an American Professional golfer who played on the PGA Tour. He turned pro in 1956, and enjoyed 10 PGA Tour victories throughout his career. January is most widely known for his win at the 1967 PGA Championship after surviving an intense playoff against Don Massengale.

He also achieved success on the Senior PGA Tour, winning 22 tournaments there. January passed away on May 7, 2023 in his home, at the age of 93.

Thomas Andrew Bean

Thomas Andrew Bean, also known as Andy Bean, was an American pro golfer that played on the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour. Over his career, he won 11 PGA Tour tournaments, beginning from 1977 till 1986.

He has won the Byron Nelson Classic, the Wyndham Championship (earlier known as the Greater Greensboro Open) and the Hawaiian Open. Bean passed away at the age of 70 on October 14, 2023 after complications during his double lung transplant surgery.

Dale Reid

Scottish golfer Dale Reid was one of the most successful pros on the Ladies European Tour. She won 21 tournaments on the LET and also played in the first four Solheim Cups starting from 1990.

Reid turned pro in 1979 and won the Order of Merit twice, in 1984 and 1987. She also had a brief stint on the LPGA Tour before she retired. Dale was appointed OBE in 2001 for her service to the sport after her win at the 2000 Solheim Cup, where she was the non-playing captain.

Reid passed away from cancer on November 8, 2023 at the age of 64.