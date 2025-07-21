Bryson DeChambeau applauded Scottie Scheffler for his impressive Open Championship on Sunday. The LIV star dubbed his PGA Tour counterpart’s form inspirational for himself and other players. However, the ace golfer also went on to laud ‘family man’ Scheffler for balancing his personal life and golf.DeChambeau was speaking to the media at Royal Portrush when he was asked if Scheffler would ever ‘transcend traditional golf’ like the Saudi-backed star, who made a space for himself on YouTube. Replying to this, the 2024 US Open champ shrugged off the chances by stating that the latter places his family as “most important thing for him.” Admitting that he respects Scheffler’s values, the 31-year-old said the PGA icon is currently busy managing being “the best golfer in the world and being a family man.” The former PGA Tour player reiterated his admiration by stating that he would himself want to form a family at one point.Bryson DeChambeau said after Scottie Scheffler’s Open Championship win, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“I think he (Scheffler) is a family man. He really respects his family, and he believes and wants that to be the most important thing for him. I have full respect for that. At some point I will have a family. For him, I think it's more important to take care of his family, which he's done a great job and tremendous job of balancing the two, being the best golfer in the world and being a family man.”It is pertinent to note that Scheffler was seen celebrating his Open Championship triumph with wife Meredith Scudder and his one-year-old son Bennett at Royal Portrush. The family celebration has been a recurring thing through the golfer’s career.Bryson DeChambeau 'honored' by his YouTube fandom Bryson DeChambeau, who finished tied for 10th at seven-under at The Open, further lauded Scottie Scheffler by claiming him to be in a ‘league of his own.’ This comes just days after the LIV star posted his worst-ever round at a major, a dismal seven-over-par round of 78 on Thursday. He managed to bounce back with rounds of 65, 68 and 64. However, he still failed to crack a top spot on the major leaderboard.While his form struggles, DeChambeau seem happy with his place in the golf world. Replying to a media query on attaining a ‘superstar’ status, the golfer-turned-content creator dubbed it an “honor.” He claimed being ‘lucky’ to find YouTube and showcase his skills online. Interestingly, he further added his wish to continue like golf legend Arnold Palmer and inspire golfers.Addressing his golf fandom online, Bryson DeChambeau said:“It's an honor really. When I came out here on the scene, people had a perception of me. Albeit I knew who I was, it was difficult to express that, and I couldn't say it. I was really lucky to find YouTube and have that kind of be the showcase for me and maturing a little bit and understanding how to learn and realizing what this great game is all about… I love it. I think it's a lot of fun. I hope to continue to do it just like Arnold Palmer did, walking in his footsteps and move the game kind of like he did. If I can get a tenth of what he did, I'd be happy.”Owing to the major season’s end, Bryson DeChambeau will next be seen teeing up at LIV Golf Michigan at The Cardinal at Saint John’s on August 22. Notably, the former PGA Tour star was also confirmed as part of the US Ryder Cup team for Bethpage by Captain Keegan Bradley on Sunday.