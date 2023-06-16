68-year-old LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was slapped with a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor

Greg Norman, the 68-year-old CEO of LIV Golf, is currently facing a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting a minor. The lawsuit, filed earlier this year, has sparked widespread attention and concern within the golfing community.

As the legal process unfolds, the outcome of this case could have significant repercussions for Norman's personal and professional life.

The allegations against Greg Norman and the parties involved

The lawsuit centers around an incident that allegedly occurred in 2021 at Greg Norman's Palm Beach Gardens mansion. The plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe, claims that she was sexually assaulted by Norman during a private gathering. The lawsuit also implicates two other minors, identified as M.B. and C.R., as being involved in the assault.

The complaint reads, "defendants permitted their daughter K.K. to host a pool party at their home. Jane Doe was an invited guest of defendants’ daughter and arrived at the pool party in advance of other invited minor guests.”

The complaint continues, ‘more alcohol was consumed and openly displayed along the pool for the minor guests to consume.’ With time, Jane Doe became ‘incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party... After the plaintiff became visibly inebriated, she was sexually assaulted by two other partygoers, minors M.B. and C.R.”

Accusations of negligence and contributing to delinquency

The lawsuit asserts that Greg Norman and his wife, Kirsten Kutner, were negligent in allowing their daughter to host the gathering where the alleged assault took place. It is claimed that alcohol was made readily available to the underage attendees, including Jane Doe, thereby contributing to the delinquency of minors. The lawsuit argues that Norman and Kutner failed in their duty to ensure the safety and well-being of the guests.

Response from Norman's legal team

In response to the lawsuit, Greg Norman's legal team released a statement indicating that the matter had been fully investigated and closed in 2021.

The lawyer released a statement saying,

“This matter was fully investigated and closed.”

While the specifics of the investigation have not been disclosed, Norman's defense maintains that the allegations lack merit. As the legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how the defense will address the specific claims made against Norman.

Liv Golf - Adelaide: Previews

