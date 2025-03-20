$7.5 Million-worth cricket legend Kevin Pietersen stuns fans on social media with a hole-in-one

Cricket legend Kevin Pietersen stunned fans after he nailed in a hole-in-one. The iconic batter took to his social media account to share the special moment with his fans on Thursday (March 20).

Ad

Playing at a golf course in Visakhapatnam, India, Pietersen apparently aced a 198-yard shot. The ball reportedly landed at about 180 yards before rolling down the hole. He was using a 7-iron.

The $7.5M-worth former British cricketer (via Celebrity Net Worth) didn't share the actual video of the hole-in-one, but he did share a video of him picking up the sunken ball and celebrating. He also posted a snap of him posing with the ball near a flagstick.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were quick to express their opinions on the ace in the 44-year-old's comment section.

"Awesome. Well done mate," Flushing It Golf wrote.

"Ace to an ace cricketer??" one fan wrote.

"Big congrats Kev-dog," another congratulated him.

"Hope the ball didn't end up in a seafood thali in Vizag!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Pietersen has been named the mentor of IPL team, Delhi Capitals, for the league's 2025 season. The team's first match is slated to take place in Vishakhapatnam against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24th, 2025. Pietersen is possibly in the city currently in preparation for the upcoming game. However, it appears that he took a break to record an ace on the golf course this week.

Which is Kevin Pietersen's favorite golf course in India?

Kevin Pietersen (Source: Getty)

Kevin Pietersen retired from professional cricket in 2018. Apart from being a legendary cricketer, he is also an avid golfer. He has taken part in several golf events including the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the 2023 BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am.

Ad

In January, he answered a fan's question asking him about his favorite golf course in India. Pietersen answered that it was the Oxford Golf Club just outside of Pune, Maharashtra.

"Oxford just outside Pune is stunning."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pietersen has been involved in cricket through different roles post his retirement. Since cricket is a massive sport in India and it hosts multiple matches throughout the year, he has spent a lot of time in the country and seemingly has explored different golf courses as well.

Last month, however, Pietersen had blasted the England men's cricket team for not practicing enough after its whitewash loss to India. Reportedly, several players had been on the golf course, which irked the cricket legend.

Ad

"Absolutely flabbergasted...I get it, enjoy yourself. These are the best times of your life. Play golf, have the best of your time. Really enjoy playing for England. But by crikey, you get paid to score runs. You get paid to win games of cricket. You don't get paid to play golf. This isn't a golf tour, this is a cricket tour," Pietersen had said via India Today.

Pietersen also appears to have a golf simulator at his home and has also posted videos of him practicing on it on his social media pages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback