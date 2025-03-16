Aakash Chopra picks Lucknow Super Giants' probable XI for IPL 2025, predicts their highest run-getter and wicket-taker

Former India player Aakash Chopra has picked the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) probable XI, along with an Impact Sub, for IPL 2025. While opining that either Rishabh Pant or Nicholas Pooran will be their top run-scorer, he chose Ravi Bishnoi as their likely highest wicket-taker.

LSG retained Pooran (₹21 crore) and Bishnoi (₹11 crore) alongside Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore) and the uncapped duo of Mohsin Khan (₹4 crore) and Ayush Badoni (₹4 crore) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. They bought Pant for an IPL record ₹27 crore at the mega auction last November and subsequently appointed him as their skipper.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener chose four overseas batters in the Lucknow Super Giants' probable XI for IPL 2025.

"One of Aiden Markram and Matthew Breetzke with Mitchell Marsh. Ayush Badoni could bat at No. 3. However, if there is a long partnership, (Rishabh) Pant can also come. Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant and David Miller could be your three, four and five or four, five and six," Chopra said (12:35).

"Then you will have Abdul Samad as your Impact Sub. You can use him when required. Then you will go towards Shahbaz Ahmed. In bowling, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan/Mayank Yadav. It will depend on fitness who they would play," he added.

While predicting LSG's most successful batters and bowlers for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the cricketer-turned-commentator chose Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed as their players to watch out for.

"Who will score the most runs? I think it will be a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran. They are their two best players. Who will take the most wickets? Since the fast bowlers will be rotated, I am going towards Ravi Bishnoi. Players to watch out for - Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed," Chopra observed.

The Lucknow Super Giants acquired Abdul Samad for ₹4.20 crore after a bidding war with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the IPL 2025 auction. They pipped the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to buy Shahbaz Ahmed for ₹2.40 crore.

"Heavy reliance on the overseas batters plus Rishabh Pant" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants' potential strategy in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant is the only Indian batter with international experience in the Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2025 squad [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that the Lucknow Super Giants will be reliant on their overseas batters and Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025.

"What could be their strategy? Heavy reliance on the overseas batters plus Rishabh Pant. Ayush Badoni is also there in the middle. He is batting really well. You will expect Abdul Samad to bat well. These two Indian players are there for sure, but Rishabh Pant is the only one who plays for India. So the overseas batting contingent has to manage," he said.

Chopra opined that it would be challenging for LSG to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs. He added that the Lucknow-based franchise would have to play exceptional cricket and need a lot of things to go right to reach the knockouts.

