Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen shares post in training kit ahead of IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Former England cricketer and mentor of Delhi Capitals (DC), Kevin Pietersen, has arrived in India and shared a picture in his training kit from the team hotel ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting on March 22. During his playing days, the 44-year-old featured in two seasons for Delhi (2012 and 2014) and scored 599 runs in 19 innings at an average of 39.93, including two fifties and one hundred.

On February 27, Pietersen was appointed as the mentor for Delhi Capitals for the 2025 season. Reflecting on his new role, he recalled having fond memories of playing for the Delhi franchise and expressed his excitement to return in this new capacity. He said:

"I've got incredible memories of representing the Delhi franchise in the IPL, and I’ve been able to maintain that passion for the team even as a broadcaster over the years. I shared the field with Venu (Venugopal Rao) during the 2012 season, and it’s great to be reconnecting with him as we begin a new chapter at this amazing franchise,” [as per the official website].

On Tuesday, March 18, with only a few days remaining until the 2025 season begins, Pietersen shared a post on Instagram wearing the DC training kit with the caption:

“Mentor.”

The Capitals will begin their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on March 24 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Delhi Capitals appoint Axar Patel as captain, Faf du Plessis to serve as deputy

Rishabh Pant decided to part ways with Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the 2025 mega auction, leaving the franchise to select a new captain. The uncertainty ended on March 13 when the Capitals named their most expensive retention, Axar Patel (₹16.50 crore), as the new skipper.

Meanwhile, they also named former South African captain and experienced batter Faf du Plessis, who was acquired for INR 2 crore during the auction, as their vice-captain. Other prominent players set to feature for the Capitals include KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav.

