Captain Axar Patel greets DC teammates and support staff in IPL 2025 camp [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel recently greeted his teammates and support staff ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The franchise posted a video on its social media handles, showing the all-rounder's first interaction with the players and coaches.

Axar can be seen meeting and hugging the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, T. Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar. He also interacted with head coach Hemang Badani, bowling coach Munaf Patel and director of cricket Venugopal Rao.

Sharing a video of Axar's entry in DC's practice session, the franchise wrote on Instagram:

"Pehli mulaqat 🫂." (First meeting)

Axar Patel has been part of the Delhi team since 2019. He is now set to play his first season as a full-time captain in the IPL. The 31-year-old replaced Rishabh Pant as the DC skipper as the wicketkeeper parted ways with the side ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

"He is like a big brother" - Abhishek Porel excited to play under Axar Patel's captaincy in IPL 2025

DC keeper-batter Abhishek Porel believes Axar Patel was the right choice for the team's captaincy. He stated that the senior player has helped him significantly and is like a big brother to him.

He shared his excitement at playing under Axar captaincy and seemed confident of the side clinching their maiden IPL title. Speaking at a media interaction, the youngster said (quoted as saying by The Times of India):

"Axar bhai has been with Delhi Capitals for the last 3-4 (7) years, so he knows everything. He is a good choice. It's good for us too. He is like a big brother and has helped me a lot, both on and off the field. He is funny off the field and focused on the field. I am really excited to play under him, and I am sure DC will win a trophy under his captaincy."

The Delhi-based side will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening match of the season. The game will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, March 24.

