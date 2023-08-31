7 unique Ryder Cup records ahead of the 2023 edition in Rome

The 2023 Ryder Cup is all set to be held between September 30 and October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. The US Team will be looking to defend their title from the European Team.

The prestigious binneal tournament has decades of history and several impressive records have been set over the course of it being hosted. Both the teams will be looking to give their best and try to break some of these records.

Here are the top 7 unique Ryder Cup records ahead of the 2023 Rome edition:

7 unique Ryder Cup records ahead of the 2023 edition

#7. Phil Mickelson- record for the most appearances

Phil Mickelson holds the record for the most appearances in the Ryder Cup, at 12. After joining LIV Golf, he missed out on the team for the first time since 1993. Golfers Nick Faldo and Lee Westwood have both appeared 11 times on teams.

#6. Sergio Garcia- Youngest golfer in the Ryder Cup

The youngest golfer to compete in the binneal Cup is Sergio Garcia. He made the European Team in 1999 at the age of just 19 years, 8 months and 15 days. The older player to play the Cup was Raymond Floyd at 51 years old.

#5. Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal- Most successful pairing ever

Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal have been the most successful pair to play, representing the European Team. They won 12 points together from 15 matches, with a record of 11-2-2 (W-L-D). They are six points clear of the next best pairing.

#4. Colin Montgomerie- Most Singles matches wins

Colin Montgomerie holds the record for the most number of singles matches win, with a record of 6-0-2. From 1991 through to 2006, Montgomerie went undefeated, beating the likes of Ben Crenshaw and David Toms.

#3. Sergio Garcia- Record point scorer

Sergio Garcia is recognised as one of the best Ryder Cup players of all time. He became the leading points scorer in 2018 with total points of 25.5, after beating Nick Faldo's record by half a point.

Since then, Garcia went on to win more, and has now accumulated a total of 28.5 points- a record which will be hard to beat.

#2. The US Team- Largest Margin of victory

The largest margin of victory by far came for the US team at the 1967 Cup. With 32 points being available overall, the US team won the tournament with a whopping 23.5 to 8.5 points, which remains to date the biggest margin of victory.

#1. Tom Watson- Oldest Ryder Cup captain

Tom Watson became the oldest captain in 2014. He was 65 years old when he was elected as captain and became the first repeat captain for the US team since Jack Nicklaus in 1987.