8x LPGA winner Nelly Korda dethrones Jin Young Ko to reclaim OWGR 1 rank

Nelly Korda is once again back on top, dethroning Jin Young Ko to claim the World No. 1 spot once again. Korda was ranked first in the world for half of the month of May but lost her place to Ko.

However, she is now back on top after her T9 finish at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. Ko, who has held the top spot for just over 10 weeks, finished 20 in France and slipped down a spot in the Rolex World Rankings. Now, Korda has spent a total of 36 weeks on the World No. 1 ranking.

Nelly Korda's year so far has been what one might call a rollercoaster ride. It started off on a strong note at the HV Tournament of Champions, where she finished fourth. She finished second at the HSBC Women's Championship and third at the Chevron Championship.

However, recently luck has not been on her side as she failed to make the cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and finished 64th at the US Women's Open. The T9 finish at the Evian Championship was a much-welcome change for Nelly Korda.

Nelly Korda has had shaky 2023 season due to persistent back injury

Nelly Korda is in the prime of her career but has been facing issues with her back injury for over two and a half years. What started off as a back spasm at a tournament soon turned into an ailment that caused her to miss the LPGA Tour for five weeks.

Despite her injuries stacking up at a young age, Korda has not let them hold her back.

"I've played this sport since I started walking, so I've dealt with injuries. I think coming from a family that has played sports throughout their entire life, it just comes with it. You look at so many athletes, they all go through something," Korda said (via Golf website).

However, she is back on course once again and confident in her ways. Coming from a family of world-class athletes, Korda knows how to assess her injuries and move forward, making her a better golfer than before.