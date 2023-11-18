“I’ll keep going for as long as I can” - 93-year-old Marjorie Curtin is not slowing down after winning the Carus Green Golf Club's medal competition

93-year-old Marjorie Curtin won a club medal competition at Cartus Green GC in England. Curtin has a handicap of 31 and scored two under in the competition to register a victory. The competition is a qualifier for England Golf's Race To Woodhall Spa.

Curtin started her golfing journey at the age of 43 and has been enjoying an incredible career since then. She has no plans to quit anytime soon and wants to keep playing as long as she can.

"I’ll keep going for as long as I can," said Curtin (via Golf Monthly). "You make lifelong friends and meet people from all over the world, it keeps you fit, healthy and is a great social game. There is always someone to chat to and have coffee and cake with and to go on social outings with.”

She spoke about her passion for golf and her family's history with the sport.

“Golf is a sport that you can enjoy your whole life. It’s such a great sport for families to play together. After my son injured his knee playing rugby, we would hit a few balls on the field. Both my son and husband played, in fact, that’s why we bought Carus Green Golf Club in 2003 – we just loved playing golf," she said.

Curtin also revealed that her husband Mike wanted her family members to pursue a career in golf.

“My husband Mike wanted everyone to have access to golf. Now my grandchildren play and it’s great to see their enthusiasm for the sport. What other sport can a 93-year-old play alongside their grandchildren aged 8 and 9?”

Curtin scored 104, finishing ahead of Janet Ingham and Avril Standing. She had a handicap of 34 before the commencement of the tournament and was improved to 31 after the victory.

Marjorie Curtin admires Seve Ballesteros

Marjorie Curtin revealed that she is a huge fan of the late Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros. Ballesteros was the most successful Spanish golfer. He was a leading sports figure in the mid-1970s and 1990s.

Having turned pro in 1974, Ballesteros won 90 tournaments in his career. Most of his victories were on the European Tour. He was just 16 when he started his professional journey. He grabbed the attention of the international media after finishing second at the Open Championship in 1976. A few years later, in 1979, he won The Open Championship, the first major of his career. He had won five major tournaments including two Masters and three Open Championships.

Seve Ballesteros had also played on the PGA Tour and won nine tournaments. On May 7, 2011, the golf great left for the heavenly adobe, leaving behind a legacy that would be cherished by his fans for ages. He is an inspiration for millions of young players.

The 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm also admires Ballesteros and even dedicated his major victory to the legendary golfer earlier in April, when Rahm won the Masters.

"This one was for Seve. He was up there helping and help he did. For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of his win, his birthday, on Easter Sunday, it's incredibly meaningful," he said.