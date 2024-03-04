“A dictatorial murderer paid him millions” - Brandel Chamblee continues criticism of LIV Golf post Anthony Kim’s return

Anthony Kim recently made his much awaited comeback to the world of pro golf, and while most fans were excited to see him return, Brandel Chamblee was not.

Over the last two year Brandel Chamblee has been one of the biggest critics of LIV Golf, and Kim became subject to his criticism when he made his debut on the breakaway league.

Anthony Kim made his comeback as a wildcard entry in LIV Golf's Jeddah event. His first round in pro golf after 12 years went as expected, as Kim finished at the the bottom of the leaderboard for the event. Kim finished 32 strokes behind the winner of the tournament, Joaquin Niemann.

Despite being his first event in over a decade, Chamblee was not very kind to the veteran. Chamblee wrote on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"He chose to come back, not for competitive reasons, but because a dictatorial murderer paid him millions because he thought he could use his “celebrity” to help launder his murderous reputation… but let’s call his comeback a success."

Brandel Chamblee bashes Anthony Kim's decision to join LIV Golf, says he could have earned his way back on the PGA Tour

Anthony Kim's mysterious withdrawal from the PGA Tour in 2012 left many fans in wonder. When there were reports of Kim joining pro golf once again, many expected him to come back to the PGA Tour and continue his journey there. However, Kim chose to go to LIV Golf instead.

Brandel Chamblee criticized Kim's decision, opining that the veteran should have earned his way back on the PGA Tour instead. He wrote on X:

"He could have earned his way back onto the PGA Tour… the place where he originally earned his celebrity status, but he chose the easier rout of being paid to support a tyrannical dictator. Turns out, they will pay well for celebrity when it suits them and kill quickly when it"

Despite Chamblee's negative comments, Kim had a hiccup-free comeback to the sport. While the 38-year-old was a little bit rusty on his game, one can assume that the golf pro will improve in the tournaments to come.