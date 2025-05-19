"A dig at Rory McIlroy" - Fans react to Phil Mickelson congratulating Scottie Scheffler on his 2025 PGA Championship win

Fans reacted as Phil Mickelson took to his social media to congratulate Scottie Scheffler for winning the PGA Championship last week. Lefty himself couldn't make the cut at the Major Championship.

Scheffler clinched the Wanamaker Trophy for the first time in his career. He had dominated the field since Round 3 and managed to maintain his lead throughout the final round. He won by a massive margin of five strokes with a total score of 11-under.

Phil Mickelson congratulated the World No. 1 on the special victory on his X page saying:

"Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on an incredible performance. Clearly #1 in the world."

As fans flooded to the comment section to give their own views, some fans believed the statement was a jibe at Rory McIlroy.

"Nice a dig at Rory. Love it" they wrote.

"Rory punching the air right now" another fan remarked.

Fans also reminded Mickelson of his previous comment on Scottie Scheffler's performance this year. The latter had joined the 2025 season late following a freak hand injury in December last year.

After his return to tournaments, he recorded several top-ten finishes but wasn't able to secure a victory until the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. His dry spell had prompted Phil Mickelson to ask a hot take of whether the World No. 1 would win any event prior to the Ryder Cup this year.

"Didn’t you say he wouldn’t win this year?" one fan asked.

"From a guy who was convinced he wouldn’t win before Ryder Cup" another wrote.

Several fans appreciated Scheffler's performance last week at the PGA Championship.

"Scottie keeps on impressing. Good for him" one fan said.

"Scottie looking like he will get a few more of these majors. He has it all" another added.

How did Phil Mickelson perform at the 2025 PGA Championship?

Phil Mickelson at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Phil Mickelson started his campaign at the 2025 PGA Championship on an underwhelming note. In the opening round, he shot three bogeys consecutively on the 4th, 5th and 6th holes. In total, he hit two birdies, seven bogeys and one double bogey to score 8-over 79.

In Round 2, Mickelson improved on his performance. He recorded seven birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey to close the day at 1-over 72. His total score after the culmination of the second round was 9-over. He missed the 1-over cut line by eight strokes.

The LIV Golf star has won the Major Championship before - in 2005 and 2021. He was 50 years old at the time of his 2021 victory, becoming the oldest Major Championship winner of all time.

