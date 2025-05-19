Scottie Scheffler joins Tiger Woods & Jack Nicklaus in prestigious club after his 2025 PGA Championship win

Scottie Scheffler has joined a prestigious club featuring Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus after his win at the PGA Championship on Sunday (May 18). The trio are the only players since WWII to secure three Major titles and 15 PGA Tour wins before their 29th birthday.

Ad

Scheffler already had two Masters green jackets to his name. He added another coveted Major to his shelf after his dominant performance at Quail Hollow. A month before the three-time Major champion celebrates his 29th birthday, he has also managed to join an elite club with golf legends.

This was shared on X by Golf Digest, via golf analyst Justin Ray.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tiger Woods turned 29 in December 2004. Before the the special occasion, he had clinched seven Major titles in his career. He also produced his iconic 'Tiger Slam' era before his 29th birthday.

Jack Nicklaus celebrated his 29th birthday in January 1969. Before the milestone year, he had also clinched seven Major titles.

Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship this year for the first time in his career. This is also his second consecutive victory after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month and his first Major championship win outside Augusta National.

Ad

How did Scottie Scheffler perform at the PGA Championship?

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler started his PGA Championship campaign on a high note. Despite a rain-affected round, the ace golfer hit a spectacular 2-under 69 on Thursday, May 15. He shot one eagle, four birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey.

Ad

In Round 2, the world's top ranked golfer recorded four birdies and one bogey to finish 3-under 68. He easily cruised past the 1-over cut line on Friday (May 16) with a total score of 5-under.

With an incredible score of 6-under 65 on moving day, Scheffler jumped to the top of the leaderboard. In Round 3, he hit one eagle, seven birdies, and three bogeys.

He maintained his lead throughout the final round and with an even par score, he managed to convert the lead into a resounding victory. He shot four birdies and four bogeys on Sunday (May 18). He clinched the Wanamaker Trophy with a massive five-stroke margin.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau, Davis Riley and Harrish English settled for the second spot with a total score of 6-under. This was the first time that Scheffler had won the PGA Championship. His best finish before this year was placing T2 in 2023 behind Brooks Koepka.

Last year, as Xander Schauffele secured his maiden Major title at Valhalla, Scheffler finished T8. The defending champion finished T28 with a total score of 1-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More