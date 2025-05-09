“A feeling I’ve never had before”: When Tiger Woods won a major for the first time as a dad

Tiger Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship, his first major win since becoming a father. Following the iconic victory, he admitted that it was a feeling he had never experienced before.

The popular golf icon started playing professional golf in 1996. He joined the PGA Tour that same year and has won 82 tournaments on the circuit. He has won 15 major championship titles, and his first major win was in 1997 at the Masters Tournament. He also holds a career Grand Slam because he has secured victories in all four major tournaments.

Tiger Woods and his (now) ex-wife Elin welcomed their first child, Sam, in 2007. Shortly after, he claimed the 2007 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In a post-round interview, he was asked to explain how he felt about winning for the first time as a father, and he replied (via ASAP Sports):

“Well, it’s a feeling I’ve never had before, having Sam there and having Elin there, it feels a lot more special when you have your family there. And it used to be my mom and dad. And now Elin, and now we have our own daughter.”

The 82-time PGA Tour winner further said that when he won, he was so excited that he went over and gave Elin and his daughter a kiss before going back to sign his scorecard.

Tiger Woods won two more major tournaments as a father— the 2008 U.S. Open and the 2019 Masters Tournament.

A look back at Tiger Woods’ victory in the 2007 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods was off to a shaky start in the 2007 PGA Championship. He started with four bogeys on the front nine and only one birdie. However, he picked up the pace on the back nine and shot three birdies and one bogey.

In his second round at Southern Hills Country Club, the California-born carded 63 after firing eight birdies and a lone bogey on the seventh. On day three, he made even par almost all through save for two birdies on the fourth and 12th and a bogey on the 14th.

Tiger Woods finished the tournament with eight-under 272, winning by two strokes ahead of Woody Austin, who had six-under. Ernie Els was in third place with five-under.

In his post-round interview, Tiger Woods admitted that he started the round on a good note and was “in control of the tournament.” He also acknowledged that he was aware of how close Woody Austin and Ernie Els were to claiming the lead, so he exercised extra caution while playing.

The golf legend spoke about a bogey he shot on the 14th in his final round. He stated that after that mishap, he “did some serious yelling” at himself before he could gain his momentum once more. He further said that he got his momentum back on the 15th and was happy that everything else turned out in his favor.

