“A sacred space” – Luke Donald gives behind the scenes tour inside Team Europe's Ryder Cup team room

The 2023 Ryder Cup will start in just two days and ahead of the tournament Europe's Ryder Cup captain gives a tour of his team room. Donald explained that the room is created in keeping with the priorities of the players. It is a multi-story room which has different areas for different purposes.

The idea behind the venue was to create a homely space for the golfers where they can relax and chill. It has a hall, which has the pictures of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team members from their practice session. There is also a chill-out area, where golfers can sit and watch the matches and relax.

Donald provides the fans with a glimpse of the locker room which has the bags of all the players in a row. Every player has two lockers, one for them and the other for their caddies.

Luke Donald revealed that his favourite area is the dressing room. Speaking about this he said:

"I wanted to create a very intimate space, a scared space where we all can come together and share ideas. Share stories."

A big Europe is created on a wall with the names of the golfers who played in the Ryder Cup in the past. It is called the wall of history.

"History is a really important part of this week, it's an important part of why we play Ryder Cups," Donald said. "We are inspired by those who came before us and it's now our opportunity to write our own story. Only 168 have ever played for Team Europe."

"I’ll be a captain, but I’ll be spectating"- Luke Donald on the Ryder Cup

Ahead of the start of the 2023 Ryder Cup, which is set to take place on Friday, September 29, Luke Donald had a press conference when he spoke about the tournament.

The Ryder Cup captain appreciated the European Solheim Cup team for their incredible performance last week. He said:

"They got up early. The U.S. came fighting back and really didn’t look very hopeful at the end [for Team Europe]. And then, you know, a couple of players, Hedwall and Ciganda, some amazing turnarounds in their matches, and it was enough to get the tie and retain the Cup, and obviously couldn’t be happier for [Captain] Suzann [Pettersen].”

Luke Donald is looking forward to having similar circumstances at the Ryder Cup.

"I think when you don’t have control, when you’re watching as a spectator as I will be, I’ll be a captain, but I’ll be spectating, not being able to have any control over those shots; I think that’s when you really feel nervous,” Donald said.

“We would love to be out there just hitting the shots. At least you feel that you have control and you have destiny in your own hands, but you get to watch, and you rely on your players to come up with the goods, and obviously, Carlota was able to do that; some amazing shots on 16 and 17 when it really mattered.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Course in Rome Italy.