“A terrific p****” - Alan Shipnuck’s new book states how Patrick Cantlay's tough negotiation skills turned down $75,000,000 offer from LIV

Patrick Cantlay had turned down a million-dollar contract with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to join the controversial LIV Golf last year. Like dozens of golfers, Cantlay was also offered undeniable money to join the Saudi circuit. However, he decided to stay loyal to the PGA Tour.

Recently, Author Alan Shipnuck revealed the amount Patrick was offered to join LIV Golf. In his new book, "LIV & LET Die", Shipnuck disclosed that the American golfer lost a $75 million deal because of his negotiation.

Here is an expert from Alan's book which talks about Patrick Cantlay:

“Patrick Cantlay is a member of the Tour’s board, which must ratify any final agreement with the PIF. He is known for driving hard bargains; a fellow player who has worked with Cantlay on governance issues calls him ‘a terrific p***s’ Translation: He’s a d**k. Of course, if Cantlay is salty perhaps it is because he turned down a $75 million offer from LIV.”

Dozens of golfers were peeled away from different golf series around the world by LIV Golf by offering them a lucrative amount to join the Saudi circuit. Reportedly, six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson signed a deal with the circuit at $200 million while Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson received $150 million for joining LIV Golf.

The 15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods was offered nearly a billion-dollar contract, but he turned down the offer. Patrick Cantlay's friend Xander Schauffele was reportedly offered the same amount as Cantlay.

Patrick Cantlay reveals the real reason for not wearing a hat at the 2023 Ryder Cup

A Sky Sports report claimed that Patrick Cantlay did not wear a hat during the 2023 Ryder Cup tournament to protest because players were not paid at the biennial tournament. He was heckled by fans throughout the tournament for abandoning his hat at the game.

Patrick Cantlay, on the other hand, denied the accusation of not wearing the US hat at the Ryder Cup as a protest against prize money. He said that the hat did not fit him so played without one. Speaking about the tournament, Cantlay said:

"[There's] not a shred of truth in the article that just one journalist wrote. It's crazy that one journalist can put a tweet out there totally unfounded with complete lies and the crowd ran with it, and I tried to have fun with them all day, smile. That's what this event is about. You've got to embrace the crowd, and, you know, I'm happy to be out there today."

It is important to note that Patrick Cantlay recently tied not with his girlfriend Nikki Guidish in Rome.