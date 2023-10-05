“He’s a d*ck”: Alan Shipnuck talks about Patrick Cantlay almost signing a $75,000,000 LIV deal

Alan Shipnuck is set to launch a new book titled LIV and Let Die: The Inside Story of the War Between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. In an excerpt from the book, he called PGA Tour professional golfer Patrick Cantlay known for making "hard bargains".

In an excerpt from Shipnuck's book that was shared by The Fire Pit Collective, the American sportswriter talked about the consistent battle that had been going on between PGA Tour and LIV Golf. He mentioned that Catlay, who was one of the members of the leading American Tour's board, had to approve and sign the final merger with the PIF.

"As contentious as the battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has been, winning the peace was never going to be easy. Patrick Cantlay is a member of the Tour's board, which must ratify any final agreement with the PIF," Shipnuck wrote.

Alan Shipnuck mentioned in his book that Patrick Cantlay was the toughest player to bargain with. The American sportswriter added that one of his fellow players on the Tour called him a "terrific pen*s" as the golfer once turned down a whopping $75,000,000 deal with the LIV Golf league.

"He is known for driving hard bargains; a fellow player who has worked with Cantlay on governance issues calls him "a terrific pen*s." Translation: He's a d*ck. (Of course, if Cantlay is salty perhaps it is because he turned down a $75 million offer from LIV.)," Shipnuck wrote.

"Woods has always preferred to exert soft power" - Alan Shipnuck revealed a member of the Player Advisory Council wanted Tiger Woods to join the committee

In the to-be-released book titled LIV and Let Die: The Inside Story of the War Between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, Alan Shipnuck revealed that the 15-time major champion Tiger Woods mostly remained silent during the two tours controversy.

However, when the Player Advisory Council was formed by the American Tour, they wanted Woods to join it. Shipnuck's book revealed that a member of the Committee shared that the legendary golfer was needed inside the room. He wrote,

"Woods has always preferred to exert soft power; it is a significant development that he has now put himself on the firing lines. Says a member of the Tour's Player Advisory Council, "No offense to [board members] Peter Malnati or Webb Simpson, but we need Tiger in the room. We need his presence.

As per Alan Shipnuck's book, the member of the Player Advisory Council that he mentioned, shared that Tiger Woods would not care what Jay Monahan or Jimmy Dunne wanted to do.

He's not going to take any shit from Jay or Jimmy Dunne, because he doesn’t have to. What you’re seeing with Cantlay, with Tiger, is the players trying to take back control of the Tour." With a rueful laugh, he added, "Before it’s too late."," Shipnuck wrote.

The book titled LIV and Let Die: The Inside Story of the War Between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be released on October 17.