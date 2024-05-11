“A year and a half ago I had a year left to live” – Blades Brown’s father gets emotional after his son makes the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024

Blades Brown clinched his spot at the Myrtle Beach Classic through a sponsor exemption. The 16-year-old then successfully made the cut at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Friday, May 10.

Brown was positioned at T89 after the end of the second day with a score of 1 over 72 and had little chance of making the cut in the field of 132 players. However, he surprised everyone with his performance on Friday. Brown secured six birdies in the second round and finished with a score of 67 with four under par. He jumped 41 positions to 48th place on the leaderboard.

While speaking to the media after the second round, Blades Brown's father Parke got emotional talking about his son's performance. When asked how he was feeling, Parke, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2022 and is still receiving medical care, said (via PGA Tour):

"Well, just, you know, a year and a half ago, I had a year left to live. I've been diagnosed with leukemia and we've been through a lot as a family. Lord, give me some more time."

He also took immense pride in his son's achievement.

"I'm big as ocean out there. I'm so happy. So proud of him," Parke added.

"It's just like, the waves the oceans, just speak it all. It's just waves of joy. So happy. He's worked so hard and I'm lucky to be here."

Blades Brown recalls how his father reaction to his amateur victory

Sports excellence runs in Blades Brown's family's blood.

His mother Rhonda Blades Brown has played as a point guard for Vanderbilt and notably made the first three-pointer in WNBA history. Blades himself played as a point guard in basketball during his freshman year. However, his father Parke wanted him to play golf.

Before the Mytrle Beach Classic 2024, Brown shared an anecdote with the PGA Tour on his father's reaction after his U.S. Amateur co-medalist finish. Parke was notably still battling leukemia at the time.

Brown said:

"When I qualified, (my dad) posted, 'My son is going to the U.S. Amateur!' What dad can say that after thinking that they were going to die?"

Parke while talking to Main Street Press said that his son's golf is something he looks forward to during sickness. He said:

"You need hope when you’re sick or have a critical illness. You need something to look forward to. I’m proud of my son and want to see him play regardless, because he’s special to watch. It’s inspiring and gives you something to look forward to."

Blades Brown also shared the distinct approaches his parents took to engaging with his game. He said (via PGA Tour):

"She's my mom. She gives me hugs, encourages me all I can. My dad's like, 'Hit it at the pin.'"

Brown has had an excellent amateur golf career and is ranked fourth in the AJGA rankings. He has won five tournaments, including the Elite Invitational and Wyndham Invitational, and is 148th in the amateur rankings.