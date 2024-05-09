Who are Blades Brown's parents? All we know about Parke and Rhonda Brown

Blades Brown recently added his name to the list of teenagers making their professional debuts this season. Like his colleagues and friends Miles Russell and Kris Kim did a few days ago, Brown is looking to make history at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic.

Blades Brown comes from a very sporty family. His parents are Parke and Rhonda Brown and his penchant for sports comes primarily from his mother's side, who played professional basketball and is now an award-winning coach.

Rhonda Brown (born Rhonda Blades) had an excellent career in American college basketball, playing for Vanderbilt University. She played four seasons there, totaling 132 games and scoring 1017 points, 408 rebounds, and 505 assists.

After her amateur career ended, Blades Brown's mother was drafted by the New York Liberty for the inaugural season (1997) of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). Rhonda had the honor of scoring the first 3-point shot in the history of the circuit, achieved in her team's first game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

After her rookie season, Rhonda Blades moved to the Detroit Shock for her second and final season in the WNBA. After that, Rhonda played in Israel and Turkey with relative success but would not return to the top level in the United States.

In 2001, Blades Brown's mother decided to end her professional basketball career and became the head coach of the Brentwood Academy, Tennessee Women's basketball team. Under her guidance, the team has won five state championships and four other second place finishes.

As for Parke Brown, Blades Brown's father, he is a huge golf fan and one of his son's biggest cheerleaders. Parke is known on the Tennessee junior golf circuit for not missing any of his son's tournaments.

"He’s the water guy. He has the snacks. He calls himself the commissary," Blades Brown said about his father to Main Street Press. "We’ll finish a hole and he’ll set up shop with his backpack with Quest bars, protein bars, water, and set it out on the next tee. Half the time I’m like, 'No, I’m good, I’m good.'"

Parke Brown has been battling a serious illness since December 2022. Although he is currently in remission, he is still under medical supervision, but he continues to follow his son wherever his golf career takes him.

"You need hope when you’re sick or have a critical illness. You need something to look forward to. I’m proud of my son and want to see him play regardless, because he’s special to watch. It’s inspiring and gives you something to look forward to," Parke said to Main Street Press.

Blades Brown at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic and more

Blades Brown is making his pro-level debut (as an amateur) at the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic thanks to a sponsors exemption. He played his first round for a score of 1-over, with five birdies and six bogeys.

Brown was alternating birdies and bogeys for most of the round and by the 16th hole, he was playing for an excellent score of 1-under. However, he compounded by making bogeys on 17 and 18 to close over par.

Blades Brown, 16, is in his sophomore year in high school and studies at Brentwood Academy, the same school where his mother is a coach. At this level, he has played both basketball and golf, although his main results have come in the latter sport.

Blades Brown finished as co-medalist in stroke play in the 2023 US Amateur, breaking a 103-year-old record and becoming the youngest player in history with such a result. The previous record was held by none other than legend Bobby Jones (18 years).

Brown was unable to maintain his pace in the next stage of the US Amateur as he was eliminated in the round of 32 of the Match Play format. He is currently ranked 4th in the American Junior Golf Association rankings and 176th in the World Amateur Rankings.