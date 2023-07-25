“Absolute rollercoaster” – Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie Ian Finnis leaves special message for golfer after a disappointing Open Championship

Tommy Fleetwood had a fantastic start to the 2023 Open Championship. Following the first round on Thursday, July 20, he registered a lead alongside Emaillio Grillo.

However, as the event went on, the English golfer was unable to overtake Brian Harman and finished in 10th place. Harman took the lead in the event after the second round and maintained it until the final round to win the championship.

However, Fleetwood received immense love from his countrymen and also his caddie Ian Finnis, who even praised the golfer in a recent Twitter post.

"Absolute rollercoaster of love and heartbreak @TheOpen! Felt for Tommy he’s my brother always💙 The support unmatched anywhere and was appreciated! He will have his day soon #TheOpenChampionship,"- Finnis tweeted.

Fans also expressed their admiration for the renowned golfer in the post's comments section. They wrote:

"Only a matter of time.....class is permanent......UTFT.....COYI."

"His time will come - pleasure to watch him in person - was one of the few that really connects with the crowds when I watched on Friday - sorry to say but a lot of them just looked miserable out there and that’s before it rained."

"You should both have no regrets, it was a magnificent performance!"

Here are some more fan reactions:

The 2023 Open Championship culminated with a final round on Sunday, July 23, with Brian Harman winning his maiden major. He registered a six strokes victory over Jason Day, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka and Jon Rahm.

"Hurting, gutted, dejected" - Tommy Fleetwood disappointed with his performance at the 2023 Open Championship

Tommy Fleetwood was sorely disappointed with his performance at the 2023 Open Championship. He got off to a good start in the major.

Fleetwood made only one bogey and six birdies to wrap up with a score of 66 and took the lead in the event after the first round. However, as the event went on, he struggled. On Friday, he could only manage three birdies and three bogeys for a total of 71.

He made one birdie in the third round and two in the final round to finish with a total of 4 under 280.

Tommy Fleetwood was dissatisfied with his performance and vented his displeasure on Twitter. He did, however, thank his followers for their unwavering support.

"Hurting, gutted, dejected. All I can say right now is thank you to everyone for the support & love and for making some of the most amazing memories chasing a dream in front of you. Congrats Brian. You were outstanding and so deserving of this win! We’ll be back. See you at work," Fleetwood tweeted.

Fleetwood, who turned pro in 2010, is searching for his first major victory. His best Open finish came in 2019 when the Southport-born golfer finished second.

The golfer has nine professional events under his belt but has yet to win on the PGA Tour. He has six European Tour victories, one Sunshine Tour victory, and one Challenge Tour victory.