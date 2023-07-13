“Absolutely robbed” – Fans react to Michael Block’s PGA Championship hole-in-one losing the Best Play award at the ESPYS to Justin Jefferson 

Michael Block became an internet sensation overnight after finishing 16th at the 2023 PGA Championship.

The American Club pro received vital appreciation for his performance in the major tournament and was nominated for the 2023 ESPYS Best Play award. However, NFL star Justin Jefferson won the accolade for his 32-yard catch on the fourth and 18th last season.

NULCR Golf posted a video of Michael Block's remarkable hole-in-one at the 2023 PGA Championship on its Twitter account with the caption:

"Michael Block's hole-in-one at the PGA Championship fell short of winning Best Play at the ESPYS. Justin Jefferson took home the award."

Fans were quick to jump into the comments section.

"Michael Block got absolutely robbed at the #ESPYS tonight. Top ten golf moment of all time #blockiegolf," a fan wrote.

"He’s like 30 over par in tournaments since then. Dudes a stiff," another commented.

"Blockie is right where he belongs. Some say he is the espys," a fan wrote.

"So sick of Block….guy comes of as a total fake…." another commented.

Michael Block has been struggling with his game since the PGA Championship. He received an exemption to compete in the PGA Tour event after finishing 16th at the major.

“It was really a heartfelt message"- Michael Block on receiving a text from Michael Jordan

Michael Block captured the hearts of the public during the PGA Championship, which took place at Oak Hill in May. He was praised by golfers, athletes, and fans alike. NBA superstar Michael Jordan also congratulated him.

Michael Block commented on the text he received from MJ.

“It was really a heartfelt message, not just ‘Great job. MJ’. When I didn’t play well at Colonial, he got in touch again and really built my confidence back up," he averred.

"The biggest change is walking down the street and going places where people want to have pictures taken with me. That’s a strange thing to happen out of nowhere in your life, aged 47," Block added.

Following the PGA Championship, Block competed in the Canadian Open but failed to make the cut.

Block said about of his performance in the tournament:

“I think I did 100 interviews at Colonial from Monday to Wednesday and only saw the golf course once. The same happened in Canada, I only played once before the tournament. It can’t be coincidence that I didn’t play the first round well but played the second round really well both times. It’s not an excuse, I have just learned that I have to see courses at least twice while also saving these 47-year-old legs."

He added:

“It is crazy. I have had a small view of what the bigger guys deal with all the time, before and after rounds. It is amazing what they do and have done for years upon years. I can see how they get tired at certain points and need time off. I have a ton of appreciation for what the top players do.”

Michael Block has won five professional events and competed in two majors, the PGA Championship and the US Open, during his career.

